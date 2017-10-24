Core Desktop Pty Ltd

Core Desktop announced that it has enhanced its IaaS services to provide clients with seamless visibility and control across the broader suite of their services. Core Desktop expanded its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio by layering their managed cloud services. This layering up of everything is designed to speed up adoption of Infrastructure and simplify the related implementation and management. The Managed IaaS portfolio includes:

•Consulting and Personalised Implementation Services: Personalized IT solutions to the clients that can be tailored to specific roles across their user base

•Infrastructure Image Management Services: Scheduled and routine updates and patching to infrastructure, as well as secure storage to uphold the truthfulness.

•Infrastructure Help Desk Services: Administrative and end-user IT support services provided by technical specialists.

•Anywhere access with responsive design optimized for mobile access

Core Desktop’s Managed Cloud Services is designed as a solution for businesses seeking to utilize the advantages of virtual infrastructure without making extensive IT investments. The improved services are designed to complement the existing IT capabilities of the client and those existing services can be personalized to meet specific business objectives.

Core Desktop’s solution includes the vital operational building blocks configuration management, security patching and end-user services. Core Desktop’s enhanced services will bring all of their business IT solutions under one view, including application services, cloud desktop, infrastructure services and hosting services. The new profile delivers enhanced responsiveness and agility for critical business applications while reducing IT costs through greater performance, availability, and scalability.

With Core Desktop, users can quickly build and deploy the most flexible and highest performing cloud networks in the industry. Core Desktop also offers highly competitive pricing and usage with no binding contracts.

For more information you can visit their website: www.coredesktop.com/desktop/

