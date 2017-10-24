According to a new report Global Cloud Field Service Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cloud Field Service Management Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Scheduling & Dispatch Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 13.1 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Mobile Field Service Management Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Reporting & Analytics Market.
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Cloud Field Service Management market. Companies such as ServiceNow, Inc., SAP SE, Acumatics, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc. and ServicePower Technologies Plc. are some of the key innovators in Cloud Field Service Management Market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Cloud Field Service Management Market
Cloud Field Service Management Market
Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Field Service Management Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market would garner market value of $1,008.9 million by 2023.
The Manufacturing market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Field Service Management Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cloud Field Service Management Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Servicenow, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Servicepower Technologies Plc., Clicksoftware Technologies Ltd., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Acumatica, Inc., and Astea International Inc.
Global Cloud Field Service Management Market Segmentation
By Types
Solution
Scheduling & Dispatch
Mobile Field Service Management
Reporting & Analytics
Service Project Management
Work Order Management Market
Inventory Management
Warranty Management
Other
Services
Professional
Managed
By Organizations Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Verticals
Manufacturing
Construction & Real Estate
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geographies
North America Cloud Field Service Management Market
US Cloud Field Service Management Market
Canada Cloud Field Service Management Market
Mexico Cloud Field Service Management Market
Rest of North America Cloud Field Service Management Market
Europe Cloud Field Service Management Market
Germany Cloud Field Service Management Market
UK Cloud Field Service Management Market
France Cloud Field Service Management Market
Russia Cloud Field Service Management Market
Spain Cloud Field Service Management Market
Italy Cloud Field Service Management Market
Rest of Europe Cloud Field Service Management Market
Asia Pacific Cloud Field Service Management Market
China Cloud Field Service Management Market
Japan Cloud Field Service Management Market
India Cloud Field Service Management Market
South Korea Cloud Field Service Management Market
Singapore Cloud Field Service Management Market
Malaysia Cloud Field Service Management Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Field Service Management Market
LAMEA Cloud Field Service Management Market
Brazil Cloud Field Service Management Market
Argentina Cloud Field Service Management Market
UAE Cloud Field Service Management Market
Saudi Arabia Cloud Field Service Management Market
South Africa Cloud Field Service Management Market
Nigeria Cloud Field Service Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Cloud Field Service Management Market
Companies Profiled
SAP SE
Microsoft Corporation
Servicenow, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
Servicepower Technologies Plc.
Clicksoftware Technologies Ltd.
Com, Inc.
Acumatica, Inc.
Astea International Inc.
