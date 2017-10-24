Hollywood, CA, October 24, 2017 — From Nautilus and Reviewer’s Choice Award winner Fidelis O. Mkparu comes a moving tale of raw insight offering a startling view of the medical world.

Ben Ava is a brilliant medical student whose future is in jeopardy. Ben has been on his own since his parents died, working multiple jobs to pay for medical school. Ben is over- joyed when he receives a scholarship, thinking he is saved. But his troubles have barely begun.

First, his girlfriend dumps him. Then he learns that an enigmatic figure from his past will be coming back to his life when he relocates to a new town. That someone is Brenda, Ben’s former friend who is in a tailspin of depression, alcoholism, and destructive behavior. At the heart of her pain lies a mysterious trauma—one that reminds Ben of his own grief. At a new medical center, Ben strikes up a relationship with a lovely nurse, Rita,

only to find that he has provoked the jealous rage of his physician supervisor, who is in love with her. Soon, his future is in jeopardy. When he defends Brenda from the verbal abuse of a physician professor, he faces the wrath of his medical school establishment.

Reduced to sleeping in a homeless shelter while he waits for the decision of the medical school disciplinary committee, Ben faces head-on the realities of surviving on the streets.

Will Ben survive the mental toll of his medical school disciplinary action and the brutal streets of his new town?

• Tears before Exaltation is a poignant story about the courage and resilience of Ben Ava who needs to do much more than be a good medical student—he’s going to have to find common ground between himself and those he needs and has to work with as a medical student, regardless of their history or disposition.

– A tale of coping with the past, surviving the present, and the blurred lines between courage and insanity.

– A story extremely real and raw, and the insights on the medical world, fascinating.

