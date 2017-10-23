Mumbai, October 2017: Designer Shivani Jain launches the intrinsic sensuality, and potency, with her new collection “Caged – set yourself free”. It is all about the breaking through the mundane and set your unique ideas free

If India is proud of anything, it is of this, that the ideal of womanhood expressed by her poets and seers are very lofty and cannot be improved upon. For the only true ideal for women is to be true to themselves, to develop their personalities, and yet to remain an integral part of the social system

‘Caged’ – “set yourself free”, is a collection inspired from today’s women who are evolving and becoming more independent. It is inspired from those modern day women who now juggle in many roles such as – being a homemaker, career oriented breadwinner, perfectly shaped and impeccably dressed.

The designer wants the women to feel free and less caged in their garments, giving them a sense of feeling free. The silhouettes are flowy, soft and depict different techniques which depicts the inner turmoil of the pressure on a woman and wants them to feel free and independent without such pressure.

About the Designer: Shivani Jain is a fashion designer, who is much celebrated in the history of fashion. She is known for her enduring designs. She is a seasoned designer with the experience of over 20 years in the fashion and garment export business. She Graduate from Delhi University and did her further fashion diplomas from JD institute and NIFT.

Tisharth by Shivani is a Pret clothing label by Shivani Jain who is a creative spirit and a well developed design professional with extensive experience in orchestrating allaspects of women clothing. She launched her label Tisharth by Shivani in 2015. Her designs redefine modern functional wardrobe with easy and experimental silhouettes crafted in finest materials.

Available At

Agashe

845, Ghitorni, MG Road, Ground Floor,

Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Gadaipur, DLF Farms, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Time: 11 AM to 8 Pm

Instagram link: Tisharth_BY_shivani