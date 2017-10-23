If you are on the lookout to hire a car at an affordable rate then, you should consider the services of the Cape Town based company Summit Car Hire. This company offers an extensive range of vehicles which include cars, buses (with 7 or 10 seats), and bakkies. Starting from a fleet of 2 cars, this company now offers over 200 vehicles for cash car hire solutions.

Services offered by this company:

The service area of this company encompasses the entire Western Cape region including Cape Town city. Unlike various other service providers, they do not check the credit card reports or ITC of their customers such that everyone can avail their services in exchange of an affordable price.

The customers of Summit Car Hire have the feeling of driving a new car thanks, to the highly skilled mechanical team of the company. The customers do not have to worry about paying any compensation in case of any liability. This is because the price paid when renting a car covers the insurance aspect also.

Do not worry if you are travelling with your baby. With this company, you would also have the leeway to add some additional accessories along with your rented car such as navigation units, baby chairs, roof racks, and much more for a little extra money.

Furthermore, their customers have the option to mortgage their assets like tractors, bakkies, trailers, draggers, cars, and trucks in exchange for a ‘hire’ car.

Selecting a car for hire:

Summit Car Hire provides an easy-to-use website for their customers. They have categorised their search option according to four specific parameters namely – make, model, transmission, and duration. The ‘make’ category includes a vast range of cars namely BMW, Toyota, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Ford. The ‘model’ category offers a gamut of specific models. You can also select the duration along with the type of transmission (automatic or manual) from their website. Furthermore, their website offers a choice for the body of the cars (SUV, Compact, etc) within your budget.

With such a user-friendly website and a high quality car renting service, this company is the one-stop solution for hiring a car.

For more information about Summit Car Hire, check out their official website: http://summitcarhire.co.za/

About the Company

Summit Car Hire is a Cape Town based car renting company that offers a vast range of cars and other vehicles for hire. They also offer additional accessories along with their vehicles at an affordable price.

Contact:

37 Stella Rd, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021-007-1365