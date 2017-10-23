SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a company that combines Western fashion with Islamic modesty, has reintroduced its jilbab line just in time for Autumn.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has launched in the past month their official Autumn Collection. Reportedly featuring the typical variety of new pieces including abayas, tops, and maxi dresses, the real highlight of this collection are the new jilbabs.

Seemingly shifting away from last year’s industrial denim styles, this year’s jilbab line so far is taking on a much softer look- literally. Made almost exclusively from mid-weight corduroy, the new styles appear to follow a much more classic jilbab design. “The jilbabs in our Autumn Collection are designed to meet the needs of women from all walks of life. This collection showcases a variety of outerwear styles, some more bold than others, to give women a selection of looks to choose from.” Noted Anas Sillwood, SHUKR Managing Partner. “We pride ourselves in that we are a religious Islamic brand with a contemporary, relevant, and sophisticated air. SHUKR clothing definitely has a distinct style, but we like to make subtle changes to our pieces from collection to collection to provide choice for our customers.” Sillwood continued.

Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base predominantly comprised of Muslims in westernized countries. Providing clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress as well as Western sensibilities for more than 15 years, SHUKR’s mission statement has always been, “Putting Faith into Fashion.” SHUKR reports that most of its customers are not new or one time buyers, but rather loyal consumers that continue to buy year after year.

“We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well” said Sillwood. “Our jilbab line is particularly special because it provides outerwear with a traditional twist. Modest outerwear is something that can be found fairly easily during cold seasons in the UK, but the jilbab is a heritage piece.”

And quite a heritage SHUKR has itself. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is very proud to provide styles that fuse modern with traditional, producing pieces that are both modest and fashion forward.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s Collections including their new jilbabs can be viewed online at www.shukr.co.uk

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

0208 090 7151 (UK)

www.shukr.co.uk

press@ShukrClothing.com