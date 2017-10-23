Designation recognizes products that bring improvements to the health care industry.

Plattsburgh, NY, USA — Monaghan Medical Corporation (http://www.monaghanmed.com) announced its AEROBIKA® Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) device (http://www.aerobika.us) has received a 2017 Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc. (http://www.vizientinc.com), the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The designation was based on direct feedback from hospital experts who interacted with the AEROBIKA® OPEP device at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange in Denver on Sept. 14, 2017.

The AEROBIKA® OPEP device is a drug-free, handheld mechanical oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) device that has been designed to address the structural and functional challenges in the airways of patients with COPD. When the patient exhales through the device, it helps to expand the airways, loosen and expel mucus from the lungs and may also enhance drug deposition. It has been shown to improve lung function, exercise capacity and quality of life in COPD patients,1 and a real-world study showed that the device reduced exacerbation rates in patients during the critical 30-day post-exacerbation period.2 These improved outcomes (equivalent to 6 fewer exacerbations per 100 patients per year) equate to a cost savings of $553 per patient with the AEROBIKA® OPEP device compared with no OPEP/PEP use, making the device a cost-effective treatment for COPD patients.

“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this prestigious recognition from Vizient,” said Dominic Coppolo, MBA, RRT, FAARC, Vice President Clinical Strategy and Development. “Our device was recommended by Vizient members, which is a validation of all of the design and clinical work we have done to support our customers. We are the only OPEP device to have received this designation at this year’s Innovative Technology Exchange, and are proud it was recognized to deliver improved outcomes and enhanced safety.”

“Based on feedback from attendees at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange, it was determined that the AEROBIKA® OPEP device should be recognized with an Innovative Technology designation. This designation will be noted in our online member contract catalog. Congratulations to Monaghan Medical Corporation on receiving this status,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program lead.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program (http://www.vizientinc.com/Our-solutions/Supply-Chain-Solutions/Supply-Chain-Programs/Innovative-Technology-Program), Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.