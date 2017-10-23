23, October 2017: Till now, you have been looking at home automation as something to only switch your devices on or off through your phone, but the scenario is changing rapidly. Regular automation combined with smart wireless network of sensors have now started to understand the human environment and their needs. Sensors like motions sensors, temperature sensors, light intensity sensors, etc. are being used as a part of home automation and the data from these sensors are further analysed to understand used patterns and in-turn with deep learning used for the intelligence of the device itself.

If you’re looking forward to automating your home, you can get lots of useful information here: http://bestsmarthometrends.com/

Advancements in technology are attracting architects across the globe to the idea of building automated homes. As these contemporary homes are constantly evolving, they are unstoppably driving the global home automation space. These homes are using high-tech solutions for installing automated systems that will help them run several functions in the homes with just one application. Most of these applications are powered by electricity and can be controlled manually. The application of a number of household programs from a central hub is possible with home automation.

According to a research analyst, the global market for home automation is expected to witness an outstanding 26.3% CAGR from 2014 to 2020. The market has been projected to rise from a valuation of US$4.41 bn in 2013 to worth US$21.6 bn by the end of 2020. The global market for home automation has been segmented on the basis of application in the form of home video and audio, HVAC or heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, security and safety, lighting, etc.

Looking at all the facts and figures, it is pretty much clear that home automation technology will continue to dominate the homes in the future. Afterall, the role of technology is to make human lives simpler, and home automation is a giant step towards this purpose.

For Media Contact:

Person Name: Pratyush Jha,

Company: Tingg Technologies LLP,

Email: pratyush@tingg.media

Website: http://bestsmarthometrends.com/