Avanta, the premier provider of high-quality, comprehensive and customizable serviced business setups in India, recently reached an impressive 90% occupancy in its five centers of Delhi-NCR. The premium business service center providers’ rapid growth in the current quarter reflects its popularity among several top corporate players. The impressive numbers can also be attributed to the bourgeoning presence of international businesses in the region who have placed their trust in Avanta’s fully equipped and serviced business setups.

With a high number of corporates from India and all over the world making a beeline for the National Capital region, the concept of Plug ‘n’ Play offices is fast gaining acceptance. In this domain, Avanta specializes in providing completely customizable, fully serviced offices that are ideally suited for start-ups as well as established players looking to diversify into new territories.

Commenting on its achievement, Mr Nakul Mathur, Managing Director, Avanta said, “With more corporate houses moving in the market and an entrepreneurial spirit being created in India, the concept of co-working is fast gaining ground. Corporate offices are looking to quickly initiate their operations, which is encouraging a change in the mindset of established businesses towards serviced business centers. The 90% occupancy rate of our 5 centers in the Delhi-NCR region is testament to the overwhelming response received for our setups, infrastructure and services and we believe Avanta is moving steadfastly towards achieving its vision of being the go-to brand for providing impeccable fully-serviced business centers to both large brands and startups.”

Avanta has already acquired a host of international clients such as Fujie Bussan and Ryosan from Japan, which have already completed 2 and 1.5 years with the company respectively. Other organisations such as Mobsui and Affise Technologies are also prospective customers interested in the shared business office domain. With a solid beginning for its services, Avanta has announced its presence as the leading serviced business set-up provider, offering businesses with a unique experience unmatched by its competitors.