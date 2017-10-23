Outstanding Green Scientists From 21 countries Will Be Awarded in Germany

3 Indian Winners Among this year’s Green Talents Awardees

New Delhi | October 23rd, 2017 | The Green Talents Award honours talented young researchers and is being conferred under the patronage of the German Research Minister, Professor Johanna Wanka, for the ninth time. The Award provides young researchers with a platform for sharing their views on green concepts to make our world a better place. A high-ranking jury of experts selected 25 up-and-coming scientists out of 602 applicants from over 95 countries. Their prize is one of the treasured tickets to the “Green Talents – International Forum for High Potentials in Sustainable Development”.

This year’s focus is on “Sustainable Production and Consumption”.The two-week science tour will provide the Green Talents with insights into the German research landscape and with the opportunity to meet leading experts and visit some of the most renowned research institutions in the focus area, including the German Remote Sensing Data Center (DFD), the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE,the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS), the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT),the Technical University of Munich (TUM), and VAUDE – the sustainable, innovative outdoor-supplier. By establishing contacts with the science community and exchanging ideas with its key innovators the winners will be able to lay the foundations for future cooperation. Their efforts are supported by the invitation to return to Germany in 2018 for a fully funded research stay at an institution of their choice.

The 25 Green Talents will be honoured during a festive award ceremony attended by representatives of the participating institutions, jury members, embassy representatives and other distinguished guests. The award ceremony will be held at the Federal Ministry in Berlin.

3 Indian winners in the 2017 Green Talents Awards are Rama Kant Dubey (PhD Student in Environmental Science and Technology – BHU Varanasi), Jayati Trivedi PhD Student in Engineering (CSIR – Indian Institute of Petroleum – Dehradun) and Pratiksha Srivastava (Student of M. Tech Biotechnology CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology, Bhubaneswar, India ).