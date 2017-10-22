Melbourne, Australia – Pristine Plumbing Melbourne , answering a strong demand for emergency plumbing services and to cater to their clients in Melbourne, today announced plans to expand its services to include 24×7 Emergency Plumbing in Melbourne. This will enable Pristine Plumbing to not only establish itself as a leading plumbing solution provider but also help its clients with after-hours service. This expansion move is aligned with Pristine Plumbing’s growth strategy and will also enable Pristine Plumbing to market its services a larger span of clients.

“Adding 24×7 services is a challenging task as it requires complete overhaul of our service model, additional equipment and an additional workforce. We are confident to emerge as a key player in the market with this move” – Harry

The new service will be rolled out in most of the Eastern Suburbs and Melbourne CBD and will be expanded to cover the complete Melbourne metropolitan region. The prominent service areas include Glen Waverley, Mount Waverley, Noble Park, Keysborough, Mulgrave, Dandenong, Wheelers Hill, Endeavour Hills, Cranbourne, Berwick, Narre Warren, Rowville and surrounding suburbs.

