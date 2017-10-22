Head of T5FM Recognized with Operations Pacesetter Leadership Award.

Atlanta, GA, USA — Mike Casey, President of T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) (http://www.t5datacenters.com/facilities-management), has received the Leadership Award as Operations Pacesetter from the Uptime Institute. The Award was presented at the Uptime Institute Symposium in recognition of T5FM’s role in earning the M&O Stamp of Approval across the T5 data center portfolio.

Under Mike’s leadership, all eligible T5 data centers received the Uptime Institute’s Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval including T5@Atlanta, T5@Charlotte II, T5@Dallas, T5@LA, and T5@Portland. T5’s Tier III certified data center, T5@Charlotte VII, will undergo Uptime’s Operational Sustainability assessment later this year.

The Uptime Institute M&O Stamp of Approval provides a means to conduct risk analysis and validates the rigor and effectiveness of a data center operations team by an industry recognized third party expert in designing, constructing, and operating data centers.

T5’s data center portfolio received some of the highest M&O scores ever awarded by Uptime. The consistent high scores are attributed to T5FM’s team and proprietary operational methodology, the Four Pillars of T5FM: Safety, Training, Process/Procedures, and Customer Communication.

“We are delighted to see Mike receive the Uptime Leadership award. The award is testament to Mike and his team’s commitment to providing outstanding customer service,” said Pete Marin, President and CEO of T5 Data Centers. “Mike has been instrumental in the success of T5FM, not only providing outstanding service to T5’s customers but to their growing list of third party data center customers. The T5FM commitment to excellence is part of T5’s DNA and is reflected in the quality of data center operations.”

T5FM operates all of the T5 data centers, as well as enterprise data centers for Fortune 500 companies in finance, aerospace, retail, and technology. T5FM provides comprehensive facilities management services for business-critical data centers, including facilities operations, property and asset management, and remote hands. T5FM also provides data center consulting services, bringing the owner/operator perspective to data center owners as well as the operational expertise that earned the Uptime Institute’s recognition.

“I am honored to be singled out by the Uptime Institute for the Leadership Award,” said Casey. “Getting such high marks for the M&O Stamp of Approval validates our operational philosophy, our attention to detail, our pride in ownership, and our quest for continual process improvement. The M&O Stamp of Approval allows T5FM to set even higher benchmarks of performance for all our customers.”