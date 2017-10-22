Hosted by Bold CEO Caleb Parker and sponsored by event management systems specialist Expoplatform, the Conference & Creativity stage, as the name suggests, is for conference organisers, in and out of house.

The mix of panels, presentations and demos opens with tips for GDPR (general data protection regulation) compliance.

Other sessions include Creating engaging presentations and Reaching an international audience online and Event Marketing – How to boost outreach and clout online to maximise registration, with GovNet marketing director Saul Leese, Max Scatarzi from Bizzabo and drp’s Ryan Curtis Johnson.

In the afternoon, representatives from the award winning 1 Wimpole Street highlight how to be a tech friendly venue before Shocklogic MD, Johnny Martinez, addresses conference security: ‘Bulletproof your event and keep your attendees safe’.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “The modern conference might have a destination in common with the 20th century model, but technology has made the journey completely different, for organisers, venues and audiences. The Conference & Creativity stage will highlight the next set of solutions, from registration to feedback.”

Event Tech Live is at the Old Truman Brewery, East London on Thursday 9 November. Doors open at 9:30am.

