Inter Growth Investment Limited, (Hong Kong), the largest private placement and Pre IPO broker based upon capital raised, announced today that its board of directors has agreed to place existing clients and also is welcoming new clients for what is set to be a record-breaking up and coming year for the global Initial Public Offering markets.

Inter Growth Investment will be opening its doors to new investors and providing a fantastic opportunity to be part of potentially 3 of the largest IPO’s to debut in the US and in Hong Kong in 2018.

IGI has been a major player in the IPO market since its inception just a little over 36 years ago. Its two most successful placements for clients where the Agricultural Bank of China. The Beijing-based lender raised a total of $22.1 billion in the Hong Kong, making it the largest offering in that particular exchange ever and the infamous $25 billion New York IPO of Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba in 2014.

Chief Financial Officer – Martin Lung mentions, “Our company has seen rapid growth due to the due diligence and careful planning of our senior analyst who has not only cherry-picked some of the finest investment vehicles to date, but has provided IGI with the platform to continue our success for our company and of course our highly valued clients across all divisions. It must also be said that we have a team of 100 very hard working and passionate asset managers, who provide a full brokerage service to in excess of 3000 clients.”

Inter Growth Investment has a small but impressive client base and a fast-growing number of global partners, the team has grown significantly over the 36 years, it has been in business and, in doing so, has brought tremendous value to the financial sector and the IPO market itself.

The company is in a prime position within the private equity market and has a wealth of experience in the Pre-IPO market, and from independent analysis confirming, that the next 18 months within the Pre IPO and IPO markets set to break all global records in funding, the company sees this as their opportunity to provide clients and the company with a place right at the top.

Inter Growth Investment Limited is a full-service Venture Capital Firm with its head office in Hong Kong,

We have exclusive relationships with many large international investment fi­rms. We also have strong affiliations with ­major underwriters.

Our reach means we attract a broad range of clients throughout Europe, Asia, and the US. We advise our international clients on domestic and global Initial Public Offerings and have extensive experience advising on blue-chip investment vehicles.

With more than 140 partners and nearly 4 decades of experience within the financial industry, we assist a wide range of international clients, advising across the full and diverse range of financial products through private funding rounds and ultimate exit, whether by M&A or IPO. We are active in the private equity market, advising equity investors and fund managers. Our venture capital & private equity practice are supported by our leading intellectual property, technology, commercial, regulatory, and equity capital markets practices.

Inter Growth Investment Limited has a unique set of design capabilities to construct and manage investment solutions through researchers and analysts constantly scouring the market for the right opportunities on our client’s behalf. This research is used to develop portfolios that are sophisticated and combine the skills of diverse investment managers among the very best in their related ­field.

Inter Growth Investment Limited blend provides the best-of-breed top active managers with customized, yet passive exposures to build a diversified portfolio for our company and our highly valued client base. We not only spread investment risk across asset classes and geographic regions, but also across manager styles and techniques. We aim to deliver more consistent performance over time with lower risk when compared to other financial instrument solutions.

