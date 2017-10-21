Prolific Author-Philosopher Notes that the Way Forward Embraces the Abundant Synergy of Man and Woman Balance.

Las Vegas, NV, USA — In his new treatise, author and philosopher Christopher Alan Anderson offers an educational writing that points to a different direction for our collective lives. In these turbulent times, with mankind and Planet Earth at a turning point, he asks, “What is the actual foundation we can base life upon?”

The Man and Woman Manifesto: What We Believe! answers this question, presenting a paradigm shift into Man and Woman Balance, a system of understanding the universe in terms of the fundamental polarities of maleness and femaleness and the balance thereof.

In religious terms, Anderson clarifies, we might say, “If there is a ‘God the Father’ there must also be a ‘God the Mother,’ not a ‘God the Mother’ as a secondary existence to ‘God the Father’ but as an equal and opposite primary existence to ‘God the Father.'” In philosophical terms, “Only [sexual] opposites can unite to then again divide…creating the spiritual lineage of [procreant] love.” This essential balanced interdependence offers a rich and life-enhancing reality all human beings can live by.

In an era in which it is clear our past and current religious and political structures have failed us, Anderson notes that many are confused about which way to turn. He comments, “We are being offered a sexual progressivism through L, G, B, T, Q as well as an existential threat in Islamic radicalism. In the meantime, our own constitutional system of governance and Christian roots seem to comprise a history, so what is the way forward? How are we to move ahead without a foundation based on life itself?”

The Man and Woman Manifesto: What We Believe! asserts that life is the only state of existence between male and female and that love is its one expression. The author further suggests that their every moment/touch is a spiritual resurrection/rebirth. In other words, procreation is not just physical in nature but spiritual as well. With this understanding, concludes Anderson, we may truly “love ye one another.”

He explains, “Love is a good place from which to begin the life endeavor, as Man and Woman Balance can only be an expression of love.” In short, “Man and woman can only love each other, now and forever,” so might not this living reality, both on an individual basis and within the world at large, be the actual foundation from which we can live together?

Anderson cautions, “This is not an easy book, but if you can capture and live its essence, your life will forevermore have purpose.”

