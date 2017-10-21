Fulham Offers New Emergency Fluorescent Ballasts and New Square Head Emergency Exit Lights for Retrofits and New Construction in California and Oregon.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, continues to release new emergency lighting products that are certified compliant with the California Energy Commission (CEC) Title 20 Code of Regulations for small battery charger systems. The latest CEC Title 20 compliant units include the FireHorse 7 (FH7-UNV-500L-CEC) universal voltage emergency electronic fluorescent ballast and the FireHorse FHEM16 series of adjustable square head LED emergency lights.

The FireHorse 7 universal emergency ballasts are one of the few fluorescent ballasts to comply with CEC Title 20. The FireHorse 7 is the newest emergency fluorescent ballast in the Fulham product line. It delivers 500 lumens of emergency light for 90 minutes or longer and is powered by a rechargeable Ni-Cd battery. The FireHorse 7 can be used to add emergency lighting with or without an AC ballast and without affecting normal luminaire operation.

Many building improvements and upgrade projects require new lighting to make the structure compliant with current building regulations, including fire, light, and safety codes. Rather than adopting a “one size fits all” approach, Fulham offers three FireHorse fluorescent units at 1400, 750, and 500 lumens. Fulham also offers a full line of TLED lamps to replace fluorescent ballasts, although the FireHorse CEC units can power many TLED lamps as well.

“Our distributor and contractor customers are looking to Fulham to help keep them compliant with changing energy efficiency regulations. With the release of the new FireHorse universal emergency ballasts we are offering a CEC-compliant ballast that can save energy in new installations as well,” said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing for Fulham (http://www.fulham.com). “Our FHEM16 emergency lights also are extremely popular because of their versatility, ease of installation, and low cost, and are now assured to meet Title 20 standards.”

The FireHorse FHEM16 LED adjustable square head emergency lights comply with the CEC Title 20 specifications outlined for small-diameter directional lamps, including power consumption of 75 watts or less. They have a rated life of more than 25,000 hours and are equipped with ANSI-compliant or E26 base types. All FireHorse FHEM16 emergency lighting units feature a rechargeable Ni-Cd battery that delivers up to 90 minutes of emergency power. The units feature a universal mount with a pattern knockout in the back for J-box mounting and snap-fit assembly.

The traditional design of the FHEM16 series has made it one of Fulham’s most popular products for emergency lighting. The unit comes factory installed with two 1.15W square LED heads. The units are dual voltage, operating at 120VAC or 277VAC. A remote capable version the FHEM16WRC, is also available. It that is compatible with FHEM10RH and FHEM16RH remote heads. Base units are available in white and black.