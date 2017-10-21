As we finish another storm season in North Texas and quickly approach hail season , more and more people are looking for a reliable roofing company to inspect, repair or replace their home’s roofing system.

Elevated Roofing, which has marketed online and in local printed publications for several years, is branding themselves in new ways to better serve their community members.

“We want to help as many families as we can and we know people get their information in a variety of ways,” said Kerry Gallagher, Marketing Director at Elevated Roofing.

“Ultimately, our success is owed to our Frisco family and friends who trust in Elevated Roofing to take care of their home. It’s why we decided to place the first billboard within city limits.”

The digital billboard is shown in the classic Frisco red and is best seen when travelling down FM 423 in Frisco, Texas.

While the billboard was placed for customer convenience there’s a certain sense of pride internally when the owner and team members at Elevated Roofing drive past the new sign.

Elevated Roofing expanded its services, team size, fleet size and office space in 2017, marking a year of tremendous success. To them, the billboard feels like a trophy signifying hard work and dedication to the local North Texas community

Service areas include: Allen, Carrolton, Dallas, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, McKinney, Plano, The Colony and more.

About Elevated Roofing:

Elevated Roofing provides the assistance you need to repair roofing problems quickly and easily or provide full roof replacement. If you are looking for a Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney area roofing company, take a look at our website to learn about the services we offer or call (469) 305-0010 today to schedule a free roof inspection.

Contact:

Kerry Gallagher

Company: Elevated Roofing, LLC

Address: 15222 King Road, Suite 402, Frisco, Texas 75034

Phone: 469-305-0010

Website: www.elevatedroofing.com