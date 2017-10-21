Barnacle Busters is one of the leading Underwater Yacht maintenance Company at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. They have a long history of providing boat bottom cleaning services for the Citizen of Florida for about 35 years. They have trained Commercial Divers who are professional at offering the best Boat Maintenance and Cleaning services.

Boat Bottom Cleaning

A boat should be maintained regularly to run efficiently and produces optimum performance at a low amount of fuel. Without the regular boat bottom cleaning, the marine growth on the vessel can cause excess drag, which leads to higher fuel costs, clogged thru-hull intakes and propeller vibrations in the boat. At Barnacle Busters, they provide the best Boat Bottom Cleaning to their customers in South Florida. Their Service program can be availed as a onetime service or in monthly basic by a customer. Their service includes Cleaning of the hull, scrubbing the waterline, cleaning the running rear and checks through the zincs, Thru-hulls and propeller.

They also help in painting the boat bottom to preserve the boat efficiency along with other facilities like Zinc replacement, propeller repair, etc. These services are provided for the boat types of Powerboat and Sail Boat.

Powerboat Underwater Cleaning Service

• Running Gear – Cleans propellers, shafts, struts, trim tabs, rudders, through hulls, transducers, know logs, and inspect zincs.

• Waterline – cleans from top of boot tripe down to hard chine

• Hull – Cleans all the other underwater surface areas

Monthly Sailboat Diving Cleaning Service

• Running Gear – Cleans propeller, shaft, strut, through hulls, know log, transducers, and inspect zincs.

• Hull – Cleans entire hull from the top of the boot stripe to the bottom of the keel.

Another Specialty of Barnacle Busters is that they provide any kind of service onboard on weekdays and also for Emergency after Hours service for all the weekend and after hours needs. They also provide services like prop speed application, Propeller changing, and repair.

