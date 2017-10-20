New Delhi, 20th October 2017: Talentedge, an Ed-Tech firm, that provides Live & Interactive digital learning, in collaboration with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has launched two new online courses, Executive Professional Development Programs in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship.

While the Executive Professional Development Program in Strategic Management aims to enable aspirants to understand how companies formulate and implement strategies, the Executive Professional Development Program in Entrepreneurship has been designed to take learners from opportunity identification through launch, growth, financing and profitability in their journey as an entrepreneur.

Commenting on the program, Mr. Aditya Malik, CEO & MD Talentedge said, “Any course or curriculum from IIM Rohtak comes with years of practical experience in Management education. I am positive that these courses will help working professionals enhance their entrepreneurial skills and manage their business strategically, through meaningful interactions with some of the most eminent academicians and industry experts.”

The Executive Professional Development Program in Strategic Management involves helping a corporation design a path to growth, establish goals and strategies, and investigate opportunities which may expand the company’s presence in the marketplace, through mergers and acquisitions. The course will commence from December 10, 2017 and the sessions will be conducted by Dr. Rojers P Joseph, Dr. Anish Purkayastha and Dr. Mahua Guha.

The Executive Professional Development Program in Entrepreneurship , imparts essential knowledge of how to start one’s own business venture and the various facets that influence successful setups and operations. On successful completion of the program, learners are awarded with the Certificate of Completion from IIM Rohtak. The course will commence from December 24, 2017 and the sessions will be conducted by Dr. Rojers P Joseph and Dr. Venkatesh Murthy.

Dr. Rojers P Joseph, faculty IIM Rohtak commented, “We are happy to serve the learners of Talentedge and empower them with knowledge to delve into the nuances of entrepreneurship and its multi-faceted characteristics. The Strategic Management course will help students understand the impact of the changing business environment. With the combination of the expertise of our faculty and Talentedge’s innovative and interactive technology, we aim to provide a holistic understanding of the course and all its subjects.”

The lectures will be delivered by eminent faculty of IIM Rohtak, using Talentedge’s delivery platform – SLIQ, through ’live & interactive’ lectures. These sessions will be beamed online for anywhere learning of students on their devices whether laptops, tablets or their mobiles. The training will comprise lectures, interactive sessions and class exercises conducted by IIM Rohtak’s faculty in order to help participants gain knowledge and understanding of important aspects of Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship. Students can chat real time with the professors during the live class and also post all other program-related queries offline, on the Cloud Campus.

