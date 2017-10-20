IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts has strengthened its expansion into the international urban hotel sector this month by opening its first hotel in Portugal, on October 5th. IBEROSTAR Lisboa offers a 5-star experience in the heart of the city, and it’s the Majorcan hotel chain’s seventh urban accommodation option.

The hotel, designed by the Capinha Lopes studio, has a modern, contemporary and sophisticated architecture that harmonizes with the surrounding urban space and light. Situated in Baixa, one of Lisbon’s business and shopping hubs, IBEROSTAR Lisboa stands behind Praça do Marquês de Pombal, one of the Portuguese capital’s most exclusive areas, just a five-minute walk from Avenida da Liberdade.

With 166 rooms that range in type –one Royal Suite, two Suites, eight Junior Suites, 153 Double rooms and two rooms for guests with reduced mobility– the hotel offers comfortable spaces where the leisure or business traveler can enjoy views of Lisbon and a variety of exclusive services.

UNIQUE FLAVORS OF PORTUGAL AND THE WORLD

At IBEROSTAR Lisboa, everyone can sample and enjoy the unique flavors of Portugal and the world in a wide range of cuisine, tailored to all occasions and palates, always adapted to the seasonal offer, created by the Executive Chef Jorge Fernandes. The ‘Luz’ restaurant, boasts unique light and has space for approximately 150 diners (including indoors and outdoors). It offers a buffet service for breakfast and an extensive à la carte selection of meat dishes, salads and Portuguese specialties such as cod dishes during the day.

CONTEMPORARY BARS

For an informal meeting or just a drink at the end of the day, IBEROSTAR Lisboa has the ‘Boalma’ Lobby Bar, which is ideal for relaxing and chatting in a welcoming atmosphere, and the Pool Bar with its excellent view of the vertical gardens. The Pool Bar is a stylish space, with contemporary decoration around an inviting swimming pool – an ideal space for outdoor events.

SENSATIONAL SPA TREATMENTS

The sophisticated IBEROSTAR Lisboa also features a spa to rejuvenate the body and soul –the wellness center and SPA Sensations–, where the relaxing effects of a body massage or a refreshing facial treatment can be enjoyed. The center also offers a gym, hairdressers, sauna, Turkish bath, biothermal shower, aromatherapy shower, solarium and an indoor swimming pool with a whirlpool bath area and water jets, with views of the exterior.

MODERN SPACES FOR EVENTS & MEETINGS

IBEROSTAR Lisboa features large modern spaces for hosting all sorts of events, with a selection of meeting rooms and gardens. This 5-star venue has a business center comprising seven conference rooms with a capacity of approximately 100 people and a full-time AV team.

The Ballroom is one of two large rooms, ideal for major events. It is the perfect setting for a romantic wedding and also suitable for the most exclusive business events. It comprises an area of almost 3,230ft2 that can be divided into three spaces or one large multi-purpose room, supported by a 2,150ft2 lobby, that can be adapted for various types of social or corporate events, such as conferences, drinks receptions, presentations, workshops and private parties.

The modern but stylish decoration of the different spaces is the work of Renata Laranjo of Silverfield. For IBEROSTAR Lisboa, her team favored Portuguese materials and light colors, creating settings that are sophisticated, but above all comfortable, inspired by Portugal’s soul, while seeking elements of the local and national culture.

The Lisbon opening is in line with IBEROSTAR’s plans to increase its presence in the world’s leading tourist capitals with hotels in outstanding buildings featuring eye-catching architecture located in prime city center locations. IBEROSTAR’s urban portfolio already includes a number of superb hotels, among them the IBEROSTAR 70 Park Avenue, in New York; the IBEROSTAR Grand Hotel Budapest, in Hungary; the IBEROSTAR Las Letras Gran Vía in Madrid, Spain; and the IBEROSTAR Grand Hotel Mencey in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. All the hotels are four-stars or higher and are renowned for offering city center luxury and exclusivity.

Please find a selection of relevant images for download here

About IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts

IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts is a resort hotel chain based in Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain), founded by the Fluxà family in 1986. IBEROSTAR Hotels & Resorts is an integral part of GRUPO IBEROSTAR, one of the main Spanish tourist companies with over 60 years of experience, which currently has 100 hotels of 4 and 5 stars in 17 countries around the world. For more information, please visit: IBEROSTAR.com

Contact:

Ober Delgado

IBEROSTAR Press Office – Edelman

Tel: +1.305.358.2830

Address: 1221 Brickell Ave. Suite 1140, Miami, FL 33131

Email: ober.delgado@edelman.com

Website: http://iberostar.com