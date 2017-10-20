Boxers can be bad, especially for sports, due to a lack of ball support, leading to chafing.

Briefs and boxer briefs provide excellent support and are less prone to bunching and tight-up, cause tight-up could overheat balls and cause other health-related issues. Research shows heat can reduce sperm count and testosterone production. Low Testosterone is associated with obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

How can we get the right underwear? That’s the design of Mr. Right underwear.

It’s from boxer briefs with all the good features of boxer brief, while applying chimney effect through the left and right creases of the groin and the butt crack of the wearer to reduce scrotal temperature naturally.

No chafing, no overheating of balls, no zip accident! It’s just right!

If you do wear underwear, wear the right one! It’s over 23hrs/day. Visit https://rightunderwear.com/