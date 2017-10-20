QYRlogo

Paraldehyde is an important chemical intermediate. Global paraldehyde production increased from 33569 tons in 2012 to 39124 tons in 2016. The global paraldehyde market is valued at 105 million USD. The demand for niacin drives the entire market. By 2023, the global paraldehyde market is expected to reach 144 million USD. In this market, Lonza is a significant presence. At present, Lonza’s paraldehyde is mainly used for the production of niacin. In 2016, Lonza accounted for 93% of the global market share.

The major players in global Paraldehyde market include

Lonza

Godavari

Nuote Chemical

Bojing Chemical

Zhaofeng Chemical

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Paraldehyde in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

Europe

China

India

North America

Asia Other

On the basis of product, the Paraldehyde market is primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Chemical Intermediates

Textile Industry

Rubber Industry

Others

