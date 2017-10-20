Fossil, a pioneer in the field of watchmaking has recently launched a new range of watches as a part of its Smart range. The watches ,which form a part of this collection , have been crafted keeping in mind the changing preferences of people who follow fashion trends with deep interest. The Fossil Smart watches of the new range have been thoughtfully created and have aesthetics which are between the traditional and modern. Some of the men’s watches of this type come with white luminescent markers and a day-date window which add a visual contrast to the gold-hued case.

The men’s collection also includes stainless steel watches which match well with any type of outfit. Therefore, they can be worn by men at office and even on social occasions. These watches have a quartz movement type and have a water resistance capacity up to 5 ATM. They have a higher accuracy than the mechanical movement of other watches. The electronic watch movement of the timepieces features a quartz crystal which moves when current is applied to it. The watches come with a stainless steel strap which is highly durable. These straps can last for a lifetime.

The Fossil watches for women which have gained popularity in recent times have been created keeping up with the changing preferences of the women of today. The rose tone watches can be worn with any type of formal and causal outfit. They form a part of the Scarlette collection and are equipped with a highly durable stainless steel strap which stands the test of time. These watches come with a sparkling crystal accented bezel and a shining steel plating. These watches are ideal for ladies who love to experiment with their looks from time to time.

Fossil Hybrid watches are of different styles and designs and therefore are a viable option for people who love to try different types of timepieces. Some of these watches come with an in-built fitness tracker and therefore can be worn while performing workouts at the gym. A person wearing it will get app alerts, calendar alerts, texts, email and social media updates. They show multiple time zones as well. A person wearing this watch control music, interchange his watch band, take pictures and keep a track of his sleep. These watches function like smart watches and are slim & customizable.

These watches are powered by Fossil Q app and are compatible with phones which run on Android™ OS 5.0+ or iPhone 5/iOS 9.0+. To meet up with the varying tastes of ladies, Fossil has also created gold tone watches. These timepieces are meant for those women who want to sport a bold look wherever they go. The watches are water resistant and therefore can be worn while taking a dip in the swimming pool as well. The price of these watches tends to vary according to model. A close look at different offers can help buyers opt for the best deals. Checkout the latest Collection of Fossilwatches at Prime Watch World.

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

