German citizen and father of Duke Sean Schuermann, the kidnapped illegal alien, Stephan Schuermann, has recently exposed negligent and corrupt persons in government which includes the U.S. President Trump and others that have stood in his way of ensuring a peaceful and timely re-uniting with his kidnapped son.

The story of Stephan Schuermann and his son, Duke Sean, dates back to a couple of years ago when his former wife and illegal Filipino immigrant, Jubilie Anqui kidnapped their son and subsequently retained him in the United States of America despite not having child custody. Jubilie was able to perpetrate this act due to the support from her criminal boyfriend Jonathan Link Tedrick and some corrupt judges who have continued to rule in favor of the illegal immigrant retaining another immigrant in the United States.

The names of these criminal, lawless and corrupt judges are: judge Marry Koch Polson, judge Michael A. Flowers, judge Margaret Casey Rodgers, judge Terrence Ketchel, (Okaloosa County Court, Florida). In addition, there is mentally disturbed judge Richard McKelvie (Utah Court) who all have dubiously supported Jubilie Anqui and her criminal boyfriend Jonathan Link Tedrick who works at www.majordrilling.com , consequently aiding and abetting the harboring of two illegal immigrants.

Stephan has written several letters to the President of the United States, Mr. Donald J. Trump, the likes of Governor Rick Scott, Trey Gowdy and other such persons in high post to facilitate the return of his child and avail him the opportunity to live a normal and decent life like any other kid. However, his efforts have met brick walls as the President has failed to respond to his calls, nor take any action to indicate his interest in the safe return of the boy.

Stephan reveals the names of individuals he has written to over the last couple of years, showing their deliberate negligence and the need for Americans to probably look for a new set of leaders. The negligence of these individuals shows the extent they are ready to go to protect innocent American lives and how indifferent they are about the safety and security of Americans.

One wonders how many lives of Americans will be lost before President Donald Trump will take the initiative to set things right and return the illegal immigrant child to his biological father?

Media Contact

The White House

President Donald J. Trump

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20500

Comments: 202-456-1111

Switchboard: 202-456-1414

Email: petitionforsean@gmail.com

Website: www.seanschurmann.com