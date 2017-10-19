Pokhara, Nepal – 17 October 2017 – Eastern Light Trek is a company that offers you a unique experience of walking right into the heart of Himalayan mountains. To be more precise, with this tour agency you will get a chance to go on the best trek to Annapurna.

Have you ever dreamed of going to gorgeous places that you only see on your desktop screen? Most certainly that idea has crossed your mind at least once. Mother nature has so much to offer and her beauty is indescribable and cannot be relayed in pictures of videos, no matter how good is the quality. The good news is that nowadays, there are many tour agencies that offer you professional assistance in reaching those remote places that take your breath away with their stunning views.

Annapurna Base Camp Trek is one of those paths that you are able to reach and you will not be alone in this adventurous endeavor. Eastern Light Trek is an agency that will provide you with all necessary information and will get you ready for this trip. This trek will amaze you with its dramatic mountain scenery, surrounded by towering snow peaks ranging between 6000 to 8000 meters. The maximum altitude of the trek is 4210 meters, which offers you magical sunrise and sunset views on peaks of Annapurna and Machhapuchhare mountains. It is not an easy trek and will take up around 7-10 days. But do not worry, with Eastern Light Trek you are in good hands. Throughout the entire trip you will get professional trekking guide, three meals a day, accommodation, necessary entry permits, sleeping bag, trekking pole, and many other necessary things that will make your experience pleasant and unforgettable.

If you are interested in this great deal, go ahead and book your trip now. Take into consideration that the best season are March through April and September through November. This will be greatest trekking that you will get in Nepal along with a friendly crew who will take care of you and your safety. For more information and exact dates go ahead and visit the official website where you will be able to get all useful information about the trip along with some pictures from previous groups.

About Eastern Light Trek:

Eastern Light Trek is a professional company that offers its services to accommodate your trip to Annapurna’s peak in Nepal. You will be assisted by expert guide with grade A and provided with all necessary things for comfortable and safe trip.

Contact:

Company: Eastern Light Trek

Address: Lakeside, Pokhara, Nepal

Phone: +977 6146 3303

Email: info@eaternlighttrek.com

Website: https://easternlighttrek.com