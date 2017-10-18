Sullivan Building & Design, a construction and design firm based in Talbot County, MD, recently announced that it will be expanding its custom modular services. The company announced that it is expanding its custom modular services in order to help Talbot County residents fully understand what modular homes can offer. Sullivan Building & Design stated that many homeowners have misconceptions about custom modulars and the benefits that they provide.

Sullivan Building & Design went on to state that most homeowners have a “big box” conception of modulars, and do not realize that just about any home plan can be converted into a modular. Sullivan Building & Design stated that its expanded modular services include customized modular homes. Sullivan declared that it can provide assistance to homeowners who wish to choose a basic plan from a modular company book. The company said that its expanded custom modular services include opening up rooms or moving walls in order to create a more customized space. Other modular services also include modular kitchens (from simple kitchens to large, eat-in kitchens), and master baths (from basic bathroom fixtures to custom tile). https://www.facebook.com/Sullivan-Building-Design-855841861151292/

Sullivan Building & Design stated that another misconception that homeowners have about modular homes is that quality and craftsmanship are sacrificed. Sullivan reassured homeowners that this does not have to be the case. Sullivan explained that its modular homes are made with the utmost craftsmanship and integrity, and are truly built to last. Company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/+Sullivanbuildinganddesign

Sullivan Building & Design closed the announcement by providing some helpful company information. The company stated that it has been serving Talbot County, MD for over fifteen years, and its staff members have a combined seventy-five years of experience in the building and design industry. Sullivan Building & Design stated that it offers many services, including home construction, home improvement, window installation, design services, and cabinetry. The company also stated that it is able to provide hands-on management of all plans, permits, and subcontracting needs. The company can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/40578302/sullivan-building-design

Contact:

Nancy Sullivan

Company: Sullivan Building & Design

Address: 21630 Camper Circle, Tilghman, MD 21671

Phone: (410)886-9906

Email: sullivanbuilding99@gmail.com

Website: www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com