On this auspicious occasion of Mr. Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary Yash Raj Films proudly announces Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together for the first time in a thrilling action film.

The untitled film will be directed by Siddharth Anand and will begin shooting in April 2018. Hrithik Roshan returns to YRF after 11 years post the blockbuster Dhoom 2, while this is Tiger Shroff’s first film with YRF. Siddharth Anand who began his career with YRF returns back home to present both these superstars in a slick contemporary action film.

The film is scheduled to release on 25th January, 2019.

Yash Raj Films proudly announces Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together for the first time in a thrilling action film on th e auspicious occasion of Mr. Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary.