Component supplier SOLVARO (http://solvaro.com)produces door elements for server cabinets for Panduit, a manufacturer of data centre solutions. By using a combination of production technologies for processing sheet metal – and in particular at the perforation stage – it is possible to play around with perforated and non-perforated sections as well as cut-outs for handles. This gives the cabinets a striking exterior – a factor that is becoming increasingly important within the industry – and allows them to boast impressively high air permeability to ensure that the electronics are kept cool.

Cleverly combining technologies to create design elements

If you think server cabinets are only found languishing in dark cellars, think again – the latest models are more than presentable, as manufacturers are increasingly trying to stand out not only with product performance, but also with pleasing aesthetics. Implementing eye-catching design elements requires component suppliers to take an inventive approach to the production technologies at their disposal. And Kirchheim-based SOLVARO GmbH certainly rises to the challenge when it provides server cabinet manufacturer Panduit with cabinet door elements. The air-permeable surface with a narrow-waisted hole pattern adds an attractive touch. The door elements feature round 4.20-4.80 perforation in staggered rows, creating an open area of 69.4% and allowing for sufficient air circulation as well as a clear view of the electronics behind the closed door.

Using lasers and other equipment to complement the all-across press

At SOLVARO (http://solvaro.com), a punch press and lasers are used to complement the all-across press in creating the narrow-waisted hole pattern. In addition, a special tool set-up and punch cut, the use of levelling machines and a specially developed stiffening method all along the hole pattern guarantee optimum flatness of the plates. As is the case within other industries, processing parts is an effective way for component suppliers to really impress manufacturers of server cabinets. That explains why SOLVARO also uses additional individual punches on the punch press for 1.0 mm sheet steel for Panduit, enabling functional elements including cut-outs, handles and mounts to be added. With laser-finished contours, the server cabinet door elements are also easy to process further.