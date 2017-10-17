#TrickorCan Campaign Encourages “Trick or Canning” for Communities

October 10, 2017 – Irvine, CA: Playful Bee, the developer of Bee Well, the exceptionally popular learning program for infants and toddlers, is proud to announce the launch of its new Halloween campaign geared toward young children who are going trick-or-treating this year.

Trick or Can is the name of the campaign, and it encourages toddlers and their parents to help those who are less fortunate in their communities. Participants across the country are asked to go “Trick or Canning” on Halloween night, and collect non-perishable food items from houses they visit that night for the respective local food pantry to help local families in need. Parents are asked to help children count the cans their children collected – prizes will be awarded to those children who collect the most donations.

Also as part of the #TrickorCan campaign, parents and their children are asked to deliver the collected goods to their local food bank; if participants do not know where their local food banks are, they can contact Playful Bee for assistance finding out. The final requirement for the campaign is for parents to take a photo of their children donating the food items to the food bank to share on Playful Bee’s Instagram using the hashtag #TrickorCan or on Playful Bee’s Facebook page using the same.

Playful Bee is a learning development program that its website describes as “preschool from birth.” Its signature developmental learning Web tool, Bee Well, supports the early learning and development of kids from birth up to five years old. The ultimate goal of Playful Bee is to transform children’s’ lives by empowering parents with tools to help their children reach success academically and beyond. The program is designed to be used by parents to collaborate with their children’s physicians and teachers for an all-inclusive plan of care.

The prize for those who collect and donate the most non-perishable items will be __________________.

For more information regarding Playful Bee and its programs for young children, interested parties can visit www.playfulbee.com or sign up for free for the program at the official website. For more information on the Halloween campaign or for assistance finding a local foodbank to which you can donate, contact Playful Bee.