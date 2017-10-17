Murder Mystery Texas, a company known for putting on riveting murder mystery productions throughout Texas, has recently announced that it will be holding one of its murder mystery dinners in Plano. Murder Mystery Texas stated that the event will be held on October 18, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 and 10:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Maggiano’s restaurant, located at the Willow Bend Z Gallery, at 6001 West Park Blvd, Plano, TX 75093.

Murder Mystery Texas went on to provide further details about the dinner itself. The company stated that this event can be summed up as “Murder, Meatballs, and Mystery.” The company stated that cuisine served at the event will be Italian, and that ticket packages will include appetizers and a three-course, family style dinner, as well as gratuity.

Murder Mystery Texas went on to provide an itinerary for the night’s events. The company stated that after guests arrive at Maggiano’s, they will meet their murder mystery host, and check in. Murder Mystery Texas also announced that guests will then receive a name tag, which they can fill in with a fake or humorous name, if they so choose.

Murder Mystery Texas stated that, after guests check in, they will receive a letter with a series of instructions, as well as humorous ice-breakers for interacting with other guests. Murder Mystery Texas went on to state that the dining tables are populated with suspicious guests and possible imposters. Murder Mystery Texas announced that, while the first course is in progress, a murder will take place, with more to follow as additional courses are brought out. Murder Mystery Texas went on to state that it is the guest’s job to figure out who committed the ghastly crimes. According to Murder Mystery Texas, guests will fill out answer forms with their best guess as to who the perpetrator is. The company stated that it awards prizes to guests with the most accurate, or funniest, answer forms. https://www.facebook.com/mmysterytexas/

Murder Mystery Texas then concluded its announcement by providing some useful company information. Since 1990, Murder Mystery Texas has been providing live entertainment through their dinner shows, corporate and private parties, and weekend getaways. More company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/114296662154229035113

They perform murder mysteries in cities all over Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Along with testimonials on their website, reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Keith+and+Margo’s+Murder+Mystery+Texas/@32.7795035,-96.8332172,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-96.7642093!2d32.7793592!1m5!1m1!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!2m2!1d-96.763177!2d32.779523!3m4!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!8m2!3d32.779523!4d-96.763177

