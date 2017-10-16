Increasing Clinical Evidence on Mucuna pruriens Shows it may be a Better Option that Synthetic Levodopa in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease Reports Biogetica’s Research Center.

Biogetica (Biogetica.com) a collective of Doctors and Scientists is a melting pot of various traditional forms of natural medicine. Over the past 15 years Biogetica has grown from strength to strength and doctors and scientists dedicated to this genre of healing have meticulously researched homeopathic and ayurvedic ingredients in a bid to get Nature the respect it deserves.

Their relentless pursuit in wanting to support people suffering from parkinson’s disease has led their research team to study several natural ingredients that have been traditionally used in enhancing dopamine levels and rejuvenating brain and nerve cells.

Numerous research studies conducted by Biogetica and other independent research organizations have highlighted Mucuna pruriens as a probable nootropic herb that could well be the answer Parkinsonian patients are looking for.

The reason being : a double blind research study conducted to compare Mucuna pruriens with synthetic Levodopa on a group of parkinsonian patients reported that the entire group given Mucuna seed powder potentially showed a quicker dopamine-stimulating response without the associated side effects often seen after administrating conventional L-dopa.”

Another study highlighted that powdered Mucuna pruriens signiﬁcantly restored endogenous levodopa, dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin content in the substantia nigra which is located in the midbrain and plays an important role in reward, addiction, and movement. This result showed that Mucuna pruriens also displays a potential neuro-restorative beneﬁt whereas levodopa has no such effect on your brain.

Biogetica doctors are now on to finalizing a precise delivery mechanism and inter cellular transport so that the active molecules of Mucuna pruriens may cross the blood brain barrier for maximum bioavailability.

Numerous trials are ongoing for the treatment of Parkinson’s with Mucuna pruriens and the results thus far have been extremely encouraging.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder and although once considered to affect people around age 50-60, data now suggests that 15% of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s are under 50, with some even in their teens and this percentage is steadily rising. “Because conventional drugs achieve nothing beyond suppressing your symptoms, we’ve dedicated our time and lives in supporting people across the globe afflicted with this debilitating condition and hope to help them get back to being healthy again”, summarized Dr Kamat- Lead doctor of Biogetica’s Medical Panel.

Biogetica’s brilliant work in brain health management can be seen in the results obtained in independent clinical trials and thousands of lives improved. You may read more about Biogetica’s efforts in potentially improving brain health and dopamine balance here.

