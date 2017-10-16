• BlueMod+SR delivers competitive advantage of first to market for 270 Vision’s BPMpro Mark 2 wearable sensor for remote patient monitoring

• Class 1 Medical device streams post-surgery range-of-motion data, accelerating patient rehabilitation and cutting post-operative costs

New Delhi, October, 2017 – Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that 270 Vision Limited, a UK-based product design and development company, selected Telit’s BlueMod+SR Bluetooth module for the company’s BPMpro Mark 2 sensor for remote, precision measurement of patient Range of Motion (ROM). For more information on the BlueMod+SR: https://www.telit.com/products/wifi-and-bluetooth/bluemodsr/.

The BPMpro (BPM: Body Performance Measurement) wearable sensor is a medical device that measures patient ROM before and during rehabilitation. Post-surgery, the patient is discharged to be remotely monitored at home as they undertake their daily routine using a BPMpro sensor in a new patient support concept called BPMpathway. The captured sensor output displays on a patient tablet running BPMpathway software and streams live to the clinician, who can use this data to assess their patient’s progress, without necessarily having to consult face to face with them. For information on BPMpathway: https://www.bpmpathway.com/.

Daily remote monitoring helps healthcare providers deliver enhanced, personalized post-operative support programs to patients during their recovery to meet their individual needs. Using the patient data collected by BPMpathway, clinicians can identify very subtle deterioration in the patients’ range and quality of motion, which may be indicative of a developing issue that requires intervention. Early detection can help prevent more serious complications, potentially significantly reducing post-operative care costs. B. Braun Melsungen AG, 270 Vision’s strategic partner and one of the world’s leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services, is selling the patented technology in 28 countries.

BPMpro features Telit’s BlueMod+SR dual mode Bluetooth 4.0 module, with a footprint of just 17 x 10 x 2.6 mm. The module features data rates ranging from 723 Kbps (basic) to 2.1 Mbps (enhanced), as well as Bluetooth low energy modes, making it a flexible, efficient and compact solution for BPMpro sensors. In addition to the BlueMod+SR hardware, Telit is also delivering a customized version of the module firmware to meet exact specifications from 270 Vision’s product management. The specialized firmware enabled an easier integration, reducing development time for the new generation of BPMpro devices. The BPMpro sensor and its associated software is a Class 1 Medical device.

“We selected Telit’s advanced range of high performance Bluetooth (BT) modules to help us achieve a launch target of less than 9 months from idea to market, compared to over 24 months if we had had to design and certify our own BT design solution,” says Martin Gossling, CEO and Core Product Designer for 270 Vision. “For an SME looking to enter a rapidly-developing industry as ours, this timescale reduction helps ensure we can outperform the established organizations, giving us a significant market advantage.”

“The protagonists of the arthroplasty market – medical professionals, healthcare providers and patients – are confronted with a range of new financial, outcome-based and efficiency challenges,” describes Darren Lee, Vice President Orthopedics and Spine, B. Braun Medical Ltd. “The demands of an aging population and limited financial resources invite us to accelerate the transition to a Patient Pathway model of care. We improve all phases around surgery and therefore consider 270 Vision with BPMpathway as an excellent and vital part of our unique concepts for patients and medical experts.”

270 Vision Limited, the Company behind BPMpathway, is a specialist product design and development company focused on innovative medical-grade wearable sensor and advanced body data analysis technology for the medical and professional sports sectors. Collectively they have extensive experience from the mobile phone, military, motion sensor technology, finance and gaming industries. Individually, they have won industry awards, including a BAFTA, and were involved in developing the original Smartphone concept.

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement connecting the world from the inside out. The company offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for IoT deployments – including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

