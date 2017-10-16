Language Consultancy Services™ Pvt. Ltd. (LCS®) is ISO 9001:2015 certified company for quality management systems. As a leading global language solutions provider, which was established in 2005 and incorporated as Private Limited Company in 2008, LCS® enables companies to enter global markets with supreme quality multilingual products. At LCS® we strive for perfection which ensures exceeding client’s expectations by delivering reliable and highest quality of translation services.

Services We Offer: We provide myriad Language Translation Services like translation, localization (Web and software), transcription, voice over, interpretation, content writing (development, writing and proof reading), DTP (Desktop publishing), validation, and E-learning services that facilitate growth and evolution of the companies across the globe.

Patent generally intends the exclusive right granted to an inventor to manufacture or sell an invention. Patent translation service is a very exclusive area of translation services. Translating the language of a patent requires specific technical knowledge and in many cases, knowledge of that particular terminology. There are now nearly two million patent applications filed throughout the world every year. The process of translating documents is evolving quickly to meet the increasing demands. A small mistake in patent translation can incur a loss of millions and even can contradict with the years of research, and this is an area where one cannot tolerate mistakes. Hence, it is very much necessary to get the translation done from the established service provider.

LCS® provides flawless, perfect and professionally prepared patent Translation Services. LCS® patent translation services can accurately translate patent applications. LCS® is very much aware of the technical challenges in doing the patent translation. All our translators have been in this translation field for many years. We specialize in offering patent translation services in various fields. Here, you will find in us the most trusted patent translation services. You can depend on us in dealing with different patent services. So, there is no doubt as far as the quality of our services is concerned.

Improve Accuracy:

A substantial amount of time is then spent researching appropriate terminology for the technical terms employed. Proper terminology management allows for the consistent use of correct terminology by all translators, enabling multiple people to work on a project and still maintain the same degree of accuracy. During translation, technology can pull terminology from predefined terminology lists and present these translated terms automatically to translators, thus reducing interruptions in the workflow and improving productivity. The automated use of those terminology lists greatly contributes to the linguistic quality of the project by helping translators to be more consistent not only within one project, but also from one project to another.

Additionally, translation memory technology can preserve formatting codes and layout information, reducing the time of the desktop publisher and ensuring the translated document to look as professional as the source document.

Quality Control:

Here, you will have a translator who is expert in the particular field and extremely knowledgeable regarding all the proper terminology. Our patent translators are chosen for their fluency, educational background, and expertise in the field related to the matter. All translations undergo a thorough quality check by our proofreaders to ensure accuracy and correctness.

At LCS®, we deliver the exact patent translation work need by the clients and so, we pay utmost attention to the end product delivery. Hence, we are very specific to the services that we provide.

Contact Us: –

Nitish Kumar

Language Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.

T6 Anupam Plaza, 3rd Floor, Aurobindo Marg,

Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas, New Delhi-110 016 INDIA

Tel: +91-11-4604 0261

Mob: +91 9810054060

Email: info@languageconsultancyservices.com

Website: www.languageconsultancyservices.com