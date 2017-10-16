• Industry leader Goodricke Tea becomes ‘Beverage Partner’ of WTCE 2017 Mumbai India in order to promote these vital sectors.

Mumbai, India, October 16th, 2017 — With world class, exotic Tea brands under its belt, Goodricke Tea has associated itself with the 5th World Tea & Coffee Expo 2017 as “Beverage Partner”. The expo, being held from 16th Nov to 18th Nov 2017 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai INDIA is the perfect platform for showcasing the entire range of its products to the industry. Visitors and Exhibitors will be able to access and taste the complete offerings of the 40-year old Tea giant at its specially crafted booth. The ‘Beverage Partner’ shall also get additional branding and promotion services from the organizers apart from making available only the partner’s Tea/Coffee at the Conference / Workshop area, VIP Lounge, B2B lounge etc.

Globally recognized as a complete trade show for Tea, Coffee and allied sectors, the 2017 edition of WTCE shall witness about 80+ exhibitors from 6 countries showcasing latest Innovative Products, Machineries, Equipment, Packaging, Technologies, Vending Solutions, Flavours, Retail Chains, Sugar/Sweeteners, Certifications, Premixes, Government Boards, consultants, accessories and other technologies. The 2016 edition had hosted 67 companies – including Pavilions from Tea Board of India and Sri Lanka Tea Board –showcasing their best to a buyer base of 3400+ comprising of Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors, HoReCa professionals, hypermarkets/multi-product retail chains, Tea/Coffee Estate owners, Importers/Exporters, potential franchisees, purchase managers of medium-to-large offices etc.

Goodricke Group Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, is a part of the Camellia PLC UK – the world’s second largest private sector tea producer. Goodricke Group Limited owns 30 gardens and 27 tea factories spread over Darjeeling, Dooars, Assam and Cachar. The major Darjeeling brands include Goodricke Castleton, Roasted and Margaret’s Hope First flush Tea. The CTC range includes tea’s such as Goodricke Khaass, Goodricke Chai and Goodricke Zabardust.

Niche expos like WTCE bring global industry players closer, enable mega deals and smoothen the networking process amongst trade professionals.Having exhibited at the 2016 edition and having got good response, the company decided to play a larger role in the 2017 edition in view of the high potential offered by this unique expo. Goodricke Tea owns brands that are both, iconic and have a strong heritage value.

Sri Lanka Tea Board, Nepal Tea & Coffee Development Board and Tea Board of India too have booked large pavilions at the Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo 2017. The 5th edition shall have additional features like an upscale Display showcase, wider range of networking events, a special section for e-commerce companies, more educational content and speakers at Conference and interactive workshops – including tasting sessions – by some of the best Baristas/Trainers, Tea Sommeliers and Chefs. 5th World Tea Coffee Expo Mumbai India is supported by Sri Lanka Tea Board and leading associations and chambers from across the world have pledged their support to this important industry initiative.For further information please log onto www.Goodricketea.co.in or www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com or call on +912228625132 or email to info@worldteacoffeeexpo.com

