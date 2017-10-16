The dry fruit company has already supplied more than 30,000 dry fruit boxes till date to corporate clients across Maharashtra, including Tata Sky, Airtel, Alphalogic and others.

Pune, India, October 16, 2017 — Diwali 2017 is round the corner, and sprinkle of lights, fireworks, and the sparkling eyes are now evident all around India to celebrate this festival of light. Pune based Ekveda Superfoods has come forward to add to the festivity with their brilliant range of Diwali Dry Fruit Gift Packs, available in the price range of Rs. 280 to Rs. 850 per pack.

Currently, the company is focusing on the corporate and retail sectors in the Maharashtra state and has already supplied thousands of boxes to the clientele, such as Tata Sky, Airtel, Alphalogic and others. Besides, their dry fruit boxes will also be soon available at Big Bazaar, Dmart and other retail chains.

According to the company spokesperson, they are offering customers more than 15 varieties of gift packs to choose from, available at reasonable prices. According to her, they have their own manufacturing and packaging units for Diwali dry fruit boxes and this is the reason why they are capable of offering the best prices to their clients and customers for this festive season.

Ekveda brings a healthy choice for people who are looking for a unique gifting idea this Diwali. Available in attractive packets, each box contains quality dry fruits, carefully and scientifically cleaned and graded to maintain the precise taste, flavor and freshness of the product.

The owner of the company, Vedant Goel reveals the company’s nationwide expansion plan and states, “This Diwali, we got an overwhelming response from the corporate houses as well as retail stores in Maharashtra. We are soon going to expand our market reach beyond the state, covering significant geographies in the Western & Northern parts of the country. With the onset of 2018, Ekveda products will be available in major retail outlets across India.”

The company is now offering doorstep delivery of dry fruit gift boxes in cities and towns across Maharashtra. The premium quality dry fruits are available at very reasonable prices for the residents of the state to celebrate the festival of lights with a great fervor and with the opportunity to exchange healthy gift packs among each other.

One can check their entire range of dry fruit gift packs on their website http://www.ekvedasuperfoods.com/.