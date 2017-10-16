Key Highlights of the report:

• 23% of Bengaluru’s young population witness problems of back & neck conditions

• Bengaluru accounts for the highest percentage of middle-aged population opting for back pain treatment at 46%

• 46% peoplein Bengaluruneglect their pain for more than 7 weeks which results to delayed treatment& risk of surgery

• 73% people try other treatments that are not successfulbefore spinerehabilitation

• The most common pain is the lower back pain and Herniated Disc (Slipped Disc) is the most common condition experienced by patients

Bengaluru, October 13,2017: QI Spine Clinic, specialised in spinal diagnosis with a multi-disciplinary approach presents – The World Spine Day 2017 Insights Report. This report was published by analyzing a sample of 20,000 patients from the internal registry across four metropolitan cities. The report states the most affected age-groups and common problems faced by people in these four cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. The report indicates that 23% of the young population in Bengaluru in the bracket of 16-34 age group are treated for back and spine conditions today.

The report states Bengaluru’s young population treated for back pain problems is the second highest at 23% preceded by New Delhi at 25%. However, the age-group that is most affected by back and spine problems is 35-54. With 46% of Bengaluru’s population in this age-group reporting of spinal issues makes it the highest amongst the four cities. Bengaluru is followed by Delhi at 43%, Mumbai at 41% and Pune at 38%.

In India, 45% of the people in these four cities neglect their pain for more than 7 weeks which leads to delayed treatment. Pune accounts for the highest number of negligence at 53% followed by New Delhi (49%), Bangalore (46%) and Mumbai (40%) respectively.

Speaking on the reportDr. Garima Anandani, P.T, Clinical Director, QI Spine Clinics says “According to the report, the Bengaluru middle age population at 46% marks the highest number of the people suffering from back and spine problems in India.The report clearly shows that patients neglect their pain or treatments that give temporary relief and the pain usually returns.The rate of negligence at 46% is quite alarming. This indicates lack of awareness as manypeople delay treatment and opt for other treatment and alternatives for their pain.

Early treatment with Spine Rehabilitation can reduce the pain and treat the root cause of the problem within a short span of time providing complete recovery. ”

The latest clinical guidelines set out by European and American medical associations recommend Spine Rehabilitation as an effective treatment method for chronic back & neck problems.

However, only 23% of people have opted for spine rehabilitation first. 73% of people tried other traditional methods of treatment including painkillers, surgery & conventional physiotherapy before spine rehabilitationAlso, of the people who are advised surgery, 62% of people seek other alternative treatments.

Mr. Anuj Arenja, MD and CEO, QI Spine Clinics says“We are delighted to release the QI Spine Clinic’s World Spine Day 2017 Insights Report, highlighting the need of awareness on back and spine conditions and theirtreatment. Our multi-disciplinary clinical diagnostic approach stems from a thorough understanding of the mechanical, neurological and structural aspects of the spine. Our expert team of Spine Physiotherapists prescribe atreatment path best suited to the unique condition of a patient leading to more effective & faster treatment and aiding complete recovery.We have seen a success rate of over 90% at QI Spine Clinic and have handled some of the toughest of back and neck cases in India.”

The report shows that people tend to complain of lower back pain. 73% of the people are treated for lower back pain while 13.5% complain of upper and lower back pain making it the second most back problem suffered by the people to this day. Neck – upper back pain and neck-pain accounts for 6.2% and 4.3% respectively.

The treatment rate in women is 8% lower as compared to men but men delay their treatment more than women. The ratio between women and men is 46:54.

The report also finds Herniated Disc (Slipped Disc) as the most common condition with 41.2% of the total population suffering from back and neck conditions falling in this bucket. And 35% of the population suffers from mild disc bugle or some form of degenerative disc disease.

Back or neck pain should not be neglected. Early treatment can solve the pain and the root cause of the problem within a short span of time providing complete recovery. Risk of surgeries can be avoided with early diagnosis and proper treatment helping patients live a better life without back pain and spine problems.