The manufacturer Mods4cars has reworked the design of its retrofit SmartTV module. The Video-in-motion unlocker for Volkswagen, Bentley and Skoda is now also being shipped in the newly designed housing. It enables the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system during a drive. As the SmartTV Box is firmly installed in the vehicle, the function permanently remains.

Las Vegas, NV (USA), October 10th, 2017 — As of now the company Mods4cars delivers its Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV for Volkswagen, Bentley and Skoda in a new housing. With the retrofit module it is possible to activate TV and DVD playback while driving. This allows the passenger to use the entertainment system and play DVDs during long journeys.

“With our SmartTV control, we offer a well thought-out and professional solution for TV unblocking,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. The SmartTV module is firmly installed in the vehicle, which means that the functions are retained even after inspection by a workshop. Activation and deactivation of the Video-in-motion module are carried out via a key combination in the interior.

Mods4cars has optimized the design of their SmartTV module. The housing, designed specifically for Mods4cars, is 30% narrower and therefore easier to mount in the vehicle. Two LEDs provide additional help with installation. As less plastic and no screws are used, it is also more environmentally friendly.

The SmartTV module has a standard USB port. This makes it possible to upload software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. Thereby, the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up to date. The SmartTV module can also be deactivated completely as required. A trace-free dismantling is also possible at any time, as no lines are cut through during installation.

The Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV can be used by numerous models. With Volkswagen, the following Navi-Radios are supported: MFD-2, RNS-300 and RNS-510. It is also compatible with all Bentley models with CAN-Bus and Skoda vehicles with the “Columbus” Navi-Radio. In addition, Video-in-motion unlockers are also offered for vehicle brands BMW and Mercedes-Benz. The SmartTV module is available from 169,00 Euro + tax.

The company Mods4cars is manufacturer of the SmartTOP soft top controls. The clever cabriolet module allows the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with just one push of a button as well as the operation of the roof top via the original vehicle keys from a distance. They are available for all current convertible and roadster models.

A demonstration of the SmartTV can be viewed here:



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Press & Media Contact:

Sven Tornow

Mods4cars LLC

1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,

Las Vegas, NV 89119 – USA

+1-310-9109055

tornow@mods4cars.com

http://www.mods4cars.com