Few years in business, Travoline upgrades its booking engine with enhanced features to facilitate hotel booking easy and more convenient for customers.

Travoline, one of the leading online travel booking portal recently upgraded its booking engine with enhanced features to facilitate hotel bookings more easy based on the usability. The new features include more filtering options including the promotions, budget hotel price selection, review star rating, amenities, nearby cities and many more to make your hotel selection more convenient.

The feature to look at the real time availability of rooms that include Deluxe Hotel Rooms, Superior Room, Standard Room, economy and many more has been added as an additional feature. Travoline being one of the fastest growing online travel agency in the world has the largest inventory of hotels, car rentals, low cost airlines and vacation packages. To make the choice easy for the customers, the booking engine technology has been enhanced with few additions to ensure customer make their booking more efficiently and conveniently.

“Though we have partnered with the leading online travel agency, to make the booking easy and choose their choice of hotels, few booking features has been upgraded. With this enhancement, customer would get benefitted; meanwhile it would provide persuasion for sales online.” said Nishanthi, Managing Director of Travoline.” With variety of travel options, Travoline operates on a Zero transaction fee model and provides a real-time instant hotel booking (http://www.travoline.com/hotel-booking.html) option which has been welcomed by most of the travelers across the globe.” She added.

Being the competitive market, Travoline is focusing on increasing it bookings providing the best customer experience targeting the US, UK and middle-eastern market. With its unsold inventory, the portal provides last minute hotel deals through its advanced platform with a simple search mechanism. With this enhancement, Travoline with its enhanced booking features is expecting a significant boost in hotel sales and car rental reservations.

For more information visit: www.travoline.com