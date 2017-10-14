Money Trade Coin has acquired the complete stake of Summit Wealth Management foremost financial advisory firm of Switzerland!



Money Trade Coin is emerging as world’s fastest growing Cryptocurrency in the virtual currency market. Money Trade Coin had formerly created its niche with assorted and distinct characters such as 84 million partially pre-mined coins, Highly E-secured wallet, Biometric identification, Multistep verification, AML & KYC guidelines for safety of users.



We are delighted to take the opportunity to apprise that Money Tarde Coin has procured 100% stake of Summit Wealth Management a leading financial advisory firm for asset management and financial planning based in Zug, Switzerland.



Summit Wealth Management serves personalized extensive services with all the key principles in its platter such as proficient and dedicated team, expertise in investment acquaintance, high industrial connects and innovative, an effective consultancy.



To achieve financial success in today’s complex skeleton of the global economy, financial consultant plays a vital role. Summit Wealth Management has its wings into manifold financial segments namely Tax Advice, Wills and Trust, Protection, Investments, Pension and Foreign Exchange.



Summit Wealth Management relishes association with leading financial institutes in the world like GAM, BNP Paribas, Swiss Life, Old Mutual, Sovereign & Momentum granting their client and advisors a wide range of possibility to select a right option to meet needs of their personal financial plans.



Founder and Director of Money Trade Coin Mr. Amit Lakhanpal will be undertaking the work to thrive the further success of the company under his great vision and allegiance.



Association Romande Des Intermediaries Financiers (ARIF) was founded in Geneva on 15th March 1999 is a non- profit making organization working to intercept activities on money laundering and terrorist financing. ARIF is the only self-regulatory organization in Switzerland with over 490 members.



Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority recognized the self-regulatory authority back in 2009 and stated code of conduct for independent asset management sector.



Summit Wealth Management AG being affiliated member of ARIF avail prominence into professional activities and promise conformity with understanding under MLA and ARIF’s decree of self-regulation rules.



ARIF under ARIF’s code of deontology facilitates Summit Wealth Management to practice Collective investment instrument as an asset manager or investment advisor.