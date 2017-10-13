While Gru, his wife Lucy, their adorable adopted kids Margo, Edith and Agnes and Dr Nefario are all endearing in their own ways and the villains like Balthazar Bratt and Vector are engaging as well, no one can deny that it is the Minions who really steal the show. Whenever we watch any Despicable Me film, our hearts always pine for these loveable yellow characters. For all those who can’t seem to get enough of Kevin, Stuart and the gang, shop your heart out for Minions t shirts online at VoxPop. Trust us, this delightful Minions t shirts for women collection wont let you down.

So while wearing your special Minions t shirt, why not recall some of the best Minions moments from Despicable Me.

• We know the Minions to be goofy as hell. Being happy is the only option when you’re in the company of these denim overall wearing supposed henchmen. One of the best and most hilarious Minions scenes definitely has to be when they photocopy one of the guys’ butt while on the job. This causes a ruckus and all the Minions go crazy holding the print and shouting “Butt” “Butt”.

• We’ve all seen how the super villain Gru turns into a mush-ball when it comes to Margo, Edith and Agnes. So one night after he’s done putting his daughters to bed and giving them goodnight kisses, he comes across the Minions waiting in line for their own bedtime kisses. Gru, obviously obliges. After all who can resist giving a peck to the cute little Minions.

Minions love to party. So without a doubt one of the favourite moments has to be in Despicable Me 2 when the Minions are having the greatest ever ice-cream party that anyone has ever been to.

The Minions are a talented bunch and at Gru and Lucy's wedding they revealed to us one more of their many abilities – the knack to make us weep like a baby. With their version of the song 'I Swear' by Donny and Marie Osmond, the Minions melted all our hearts so imagine what it did to the newly wed couple. But soon after this romantic number, the yellow lads are back to their partying ways with a fun version of Y.M.C.A.

Make merry with the Minions and if you please, go on a binge watching spree of all the Despicable Me and the Minions movies.