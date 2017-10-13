Winter, the chilly season is all ready to set in and so is our new collection of abayas. Our collection will help you look and give you that grandeur feeling even in winters. So when you walk out from your home we want you to look classy and elegant. This new collection is out with vibrant colors and vague designs. You just need to get out and give a look at the new collection at Diva Abaya.
Related Posts
Salsette 27 presents “Brewing in Byculla”, a food walk, in association with Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (February 10, 2017)
February 9, 2017
Light up your home with Address Home festive collection
October 10, 2016
Ads
Recent Comments