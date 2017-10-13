Mumbai, October 13, 2017: UBM India, India’s leading exhibitions organiser will host the 9th edition of its flagship international exhibition and conference, India Nuclear Energy (INE) for the Civil Nuclear Energy sector, on November 9 –10, 2017, at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai. This is the only expo exclusively dedicated to supporting and promoting the civil nuclear energy industry in the country. INE 2017 is co-organised by DAE (Department of Atomic Energy) and supported by NPCIL (Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.).

The inauguration of INE 2017 will see an august gathering of dignitaries from the industry. H.E. Alexandre Ziegler, The Ambassador of France to India; Mr. Andrei Zhiltsov, Consul General of Russia in Mumbai; Mr. Gérard Kottmann, President–AIFEN; Dr. R B Grover, Member, Homi Bhabha Chair, Atomic Energy Commission; Mr. Philippe Anglaret, President of GIIN, French Nuclear Suppliers Association (Groupe Intersyndical de l’Industrie Nucléaire); Dr Philippe Montarnal, Nuclear Counsellor, French Embassy in India; Mr.Nikita Mazein, Vice President, Rosatom Overseas; Dr. Dinesh Srivastava, Outstanding Scientist & Dy. Chief Executive(Fuels), Nuclear Fuel Complex; Mr.Anil Parab, Vice President, Head, Business Cluster (Process Plants & Nuclear) Larsen & Toubro Ltd.; Mr.S.K.Ghosh, Advisor to MD & CEO (Nuclear Business), Walchandnagar Industries Ltd; Ms. Minu Singh, Managing Director, Nuvia-India Pvt. Ltd and Mr. Kaustubh Shukla, Chief Operating Officer, Industrial products Division, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. are expected to be present at the inauguration of this premier industry event.

The expo will see the participation of over 65 exhibitors, with a brand new sector – the Non-Power application of Nuclear Energy – being added to last year’s repertoire. INE 2017 will bring together senior officials from Business France, ROSATOM, South Korea, Electricite De France (EDF), Nuvia India, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, L&T Special Steel and Heavy Forgings, Cadmatic Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, Bureau Veritas (India) Pvt Ltd, Kirloskar Chillers Private Limited. Aifen, Andra, Assystem, AXON Cable, CEA, EGIS, ERMES, Fuji Electricals, Georgin, and many more heavy weights from the civil nuclear industry space. Exhibitors can expect direct access to end users from NPCIL & Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) including the Procurement, Project, R&D, Operations and Maintenance teams for business and technical discussions, as well as B2B meetings with global civil nuclear industry stakeholders, including Government of India officials, senior officials from World Nuclear Association (WNA), Department of Atomic Energy, Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCI), Indian Nuclear Society (INS), and many more.

INE 2017 is geared to showcase latest industry offerings and technologies including innovations, system optimizations, maintenance and condition monitoring equipment as well as non-power applications pertaining to food, manufacturing of processed food and cosmetics from industry suppliers. Significantly, the two day event will provide opportunities for domestic and international companies to interact and network with comprehensive Country Pavilions from France, Russia and South Korea, along with leading corporates from the Civil Nuclear Energy fraternity in India, to tap the huge potential of nuclear sector. Supplementary features such as e-portal registrations by NPCIL and Vendor Development Programs by the Ministry of Small and Medium Industry (MSME) will add immense value for the attendees.

The event will also be marked by content-rich conferences on both days. Day 1 will see discussions on the theme: ‘Nuclear Renaissance In India – Power Generation’ that will commence with a roundtable discussion on ‘Indian Nuclear Power Programme – Present status & looking ahead for next decade’, in an endeavour to throw light on ‘Current Challenges Vs Lessons learnt’ and ‘the Present Industry Capacity & Policies for Expansion / Development’. Additionally, panel discussions on topics such as ‘Manufacturing & Supply Chain’; ‘Liability / Insurance Pool’; ‘Fuel Cycle and Components’; and ‘Involvement of institutional agencies in the development of nuclear energy program: R&D, training, capacity building’ are bound to keep the audience riveted along with a number of technical presentations on key issues that will supplement the discussions.

Day 2 will witness a much awaited, insightful conference, on the subject of Non-Power Applications of Nuclear Energy with a special focus on irradiation in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. The day will commence with a Welcome & Seminar Overview by Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT), followed by sessions on ‘Setting up of Irradiation Plant; Irradiation of Food products’; ‘Experience sharing by plant operators’; and ‘Radiation Technology: Awareness and Acceptance’.

The INE is reputed to be a significant meeting place of industry luminaries. This year too, the expo will see the presence of key dignitaries like Dr. AK Anand, President, The National Association for the Applications of Radioisotopes and Radiation in Industry (NAARRI) , Shri G. Ganesh, Chief Executive, BRIT; Dr. Lalit Varshney, Head, RTDD of BARC, SK Malhotra, Secretary, Atomic Energy Education Society, Former Outstanding Scientist & Head Public Awareness division Department of Atomic Energy, Dr. Fawzi, ISSA (Director Nuclear Director EDF Mumbai), EDF; Mr. Stephane Galopin, Projects Development Director, Bureau Veritas Nuclear Services–Europe, Mr.Philippe Correa, Director–INSTIN, National Institute for Nuclear Sciences &Techniques; Mr. Yves Fanjas, Director –I2EN, International Institute of Nuclear Energy, Mr Kailash Agarwal, Associate Director, NRG, BARC and representatives from General Insurance Corporation of India, and National Insurance Corporation.

Speaking on the announcement of the 9th edition of INE, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “The recent decision of the Centre to fast-track India’s domestic nuclear power programme with the approval of the construction of ten 700 MWe units in India is a significant augmentation of the country’s nuclear generation capacity. The initiative will be fully home-grown, which is bound to be a step towards achieving self-sufficiency. The INE 2017 expo will provide an ideal platform to address these new occurrences, emerging technologies and innovations that will catapult the nation into a power surplus eco-system.”

He added, “INE 2017 is expected to garner a significant national and international dignitary presence. We are delighted to bring into focus and provide insights on nascent and emerging sub-sectors such as non power applications, especially irradiation of processed food and cosmetics. This reduces chemical residue and prolongs the shelf life of perishable items, and has vital consequences for a teeming population such as India’s.

