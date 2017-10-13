Step back in time to a magical Victorian Christmas at Beaulieu with Montagu family pantomime rehearsals, craft activities, traditional decorations in every room of Palace House and carols and punch to enjoy from December 16th – January 1st.

Join the Montagu family, played by costumed actors, as they prepare for Christmas festivities in their ancestral family home in 1889. See Palace House come to life as the family and servants rehearse a Christmas Day pantomime and Beaulieu visitors are invited to get on stage to be a part of the seasonal tomfoolery.

Then join Lady Montagu in the Library for craft activities to make your own Christmas card or create a sparkling decoration to hang on the tree. You can even dress up in period-perfect accessories and hats to take your own family portrait photograph through a vintage frame.

Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a special feast, so head to the kitchen to talk to Lord Montagu’s cook and her kitchen maid as they prepare for Christmas Day lunch. Then join in with carol singing around the grand piano in the Lower Drawing Room, before enjoying a glass of mulled punch and warming yourself beside the roaring log fire.

The Christmas journey at Beaulieu begins as soon as you step through the entrance doors to the attraction, where a life-size gingerbread house offers photo opportunities in Visitor Reception.

Marvel at one of the New Forest’s largest outdoor Christmas trees outside the National Motor Museum, then follow the illuminated path lit by fairy lights down through the grounds to Palace House.

Inside the house, see a Christmas tree in every room decked with traditional decorations. New for 2018, you won’t be able to miss the 25ft Christmas tree standing at the foot of the main staircase.

Get inspired by the selection of Christmas gifts in the Kitchen Shop at Palace House, with presents ranging from tasty preserves to silverware, while the Visitor Reception Gift Shop is the place to find motoring memorabilia and children’s toys.

Beaulieu is open every day except Christmas day from 10am – 5pm. On the weekends of December 9th – 10th and 16th – 17th Palace House will be open until 6pm.

All of the Christmas activities are included in the general admission entrance ticket, which includes entry to the National Motor Museum with its collection of more than 250 vehicles, the new-look World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, Palace House, 13th century Beaulieu Abbey and the stunning grounds and gardens. Tickets can be bought in advance online. For tickets or more information see www.beaulieu.co.uk or call 01590 612345.

