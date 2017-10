New Delhi 12th October, 2017 – As Gujarat gets ready for the assembly elections, Aaj Tak brings together some of the top political leaders ahead of the crucial elections as part of its full day mega conclave, ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’ scheduled to be held on 13th October. The power-packed political news event of the Hindi heartland – Panchayat Aaj Tak is back this time to set the tone on the upcoming Gujarat Elections. The conclave is scheduled for 13th October, 2017. Panchayat Aaj Tak is a daylong conclave which will ponder over the strategies, discussions and probabilities associated with the upcoming Gujarat elections.

The line-up of speakers include – Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Nitinbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister; Gujarat, Shaktisinh Gohil, Former Leader of Opposition, Gujarat Legislative Assembly; Shankersinh Vaghela, Former Chief Minister of Gujarat; Rutvij Patel, President, BJYM, Gujarat; Hardik Patel, Patidar Leader; Alpesh Thakor, OBC Leader; Jignesh Mevani, Dalit Leader; Kirtidan Gadhvi, Singer; Aishwarya Majmudar, Singer; Darshan Rawal, Singer; Paresh Rawal, Member of Parliament, BJP; Parimal Nathwani, MP BJP & Vice President Reliance; Arjun Modhwadia, Senior Leader, Congress; Zafar Sareshwala, Founder Parsoli Moto; Gaurav Bhagat, Chairman, Ahmadabad Textile Industries; Ahmed Patel, Senior Leader, Congress; Amit Shah, President, Bharatiya Janata Party.

Panchayat Aaj Tak will be telecast live on Aaj Tak throughout the day.