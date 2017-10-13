New Delhi 12th October, 2017 – As Gujarat gets ready for the assembly elections, Aaj Tak brings together some of the top political leaders ahead of the crucial elections as part of its full day mega conclave, â€˜Panchayat Aaj Takâ€™ scheduled to be held on 13th October. The power-packed political news event of the Hindi heartland â€“ Panchayat Aaj Tak is back this time to set the tone on the upcoming Gujarat Elections. The conclave is scheduled for 13th October, 2017. Panchayat Aaj Tak is a daylong conclave which will ponder over the strategies, discussions and probabilities associated with the upcoming Gujarat elections.

The line-up of speakers include – Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat; Nitinbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister; Gujarat, Shaktisinh Gohil, Former Leader of Opposition, Gujarat Legislative Assembly; Shankersinh Vaghela, Former Chief Minister of Gujarat; Rutvij Patel, President, BJYM, Gujarat; Hardik Patel, Patidar Leader; Alpesh Thakor, OBC Leader; Jignesh Mevani, Dalit Leader; Kirtidan Gadhvi, Singer; Aishwarya Majmudar, Singer; Darshan Rawal, Singer; Paresh Rawal, Member of Parliament, BJP; Parimal Nathwani, MP BJP & Vice President Reliance; Arjun Modhwadia, Senior Leader, Congress; Zafar Sareshwala, Founder Parsoli Moto; Gaurav Bhagat, Chairman, Ahmadabad Textile Industries; Ahmed Patel, Senior Leader, Congress; Amit Shah, President, Bharatiya Janata Party.

Panchayat Aaj Tak will be telecast live on Aaj Tak throughout the day.