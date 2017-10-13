Origen Sagrada is one of the oldest Communities offering Ayahuasca Healing Retreat Treatment for people. The Event takes place in different forest regions of United States, Colombia and Colorado. The Ayahuasca event is organized by Shamans and their elders. The purpose of conducting this Ayahuasca Healing Retreat is that people need to get spiritual transformation by taking medicines extracted from sacred plants. As a result, it completely heals the soul, body and gives relief from leading a stressful life.

Ayahuasca Retreat:

Ayahuasca Retreat is one of the tribal community practices in solving out all forms of stressful life. The Ayahuasca healing starts with the ceremony process, for participating in the ceremony first they will be given an herbal plant bath, which will harmonize energies from the body. Then provide medicine prepared from sacred plants like Yage, Ambil and Mambe. Every sacred plant has their own unique features such as Yage are prepared by the shamans in the open fire with the help of their elder’s guidance and advice.

Basic Requirement for Leading Spiritual Life:

People those who are interested can register their personal details, through the website provided. After that Community members will inform the participants about the date and place where events going to take place. Before participating in events, people should follow some basic rules for leading a spiritual life.

Physical Preparation:

For getting ayahuasca healing retreat you have to strictly follow rules like

• No recreational drugs including heroine, ecstasy and also marijuana for at least 1 week

• No Alcohol for a minimum of 48 hours

• And also no sexual contact for a minimum of 48 hours

• For women certain medical condition is also being implemented

If above things are followed properly, then participants can experience personal spiritual cleansing through Ayahuasca Retreat at maximum level. Every Human in one form or the other will face stress, anger, disturbed feelings that keep on going on their mind. Their life becomes more pathetic. To avoid this, and have a clear view in focusing your life goals Ayahuasca Retreat is most important.

About Origen Sagrada:

Origen Sagrada is one of the oldest communities giving out the best spiritual healing treatment practiced from their ancestors. The Ayahuasca Healing Retreat helps to remove addiction of bad habits and brings out a new transformation in people life.