The Asia Pacific OTC Orthopedic Braces Market is estimated to be growing from 262 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.3%, to reach USD 339 million by 2021. The market is showcasing substantial growth potential in the forecasting period and is also estimated to grow in the future years owing to the developments in medical sector.

Orthopedic braces, also known as orthopedic splints, facilitate the protection, stabilization and correction of injuries or abnormal structure. They are used for different applications like injury rehabilitation, prevention, and more. The braces are also designed in a way to compensate for muscles which have less strength in them. They rectify the structural anomalies and help in the detection of cerebral palsy, spina bifida, as well as to treat the symptoms of stroke.

Many different factors like increasing middle-class population, growth of GDP, increased spending on healthcare and rising awareness among the public about different treatment options for orthopedic conditions are triggering the growth of the OTC orthopedic braces market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific OTC Orthopedic Braces market is broadly categorized on the basis of Product into Lower Extremity Braces, Knee Braces, Foot & Ankle Braces, Upper Extremity Braces, Shoulder Braces, Elbow Braces, Wrist Braces, Back & Hip Braces and Other Braces. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Prophylactic, Injury, Osteoarthritis (OA) and Other Indications. The prophylactic braces segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Asia-PacificOTC orthopedic braces market in 2016 owing to increased participation in sports, studies proving the efficacy of prophylactic braces in decreasing the injuries, and increased awareness.

On the basis of region the Asia-Pacific market is analyzed under the regions China, India, Japan and South Korea. China and India are developing countries and are expected to lead the market because of emerging economies and growing geriatric population.

Some of the major competitors dominating the market are DJO Finance LLC, DeRoyal Industries Inc, Breg Inc, Bauerfeind AG, BSN Medical, Otto Bock HealthCare, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Thuasne Group and 3M Company.

Market Segmentation :

1) Product

2) Indication

Scope of the Report:

• Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market