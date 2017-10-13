According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global coil coatings market looks good with opportunities in building and construction, appliance, automotive, and other sectors. The global coil coatings market is expected to reach an estimated $5.14 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2021. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for coil coated metals in end use industries like building and construction, appliance, automotive, and others.

In this market, building and construction, automotive, and appliance are the major end use industries of coil coatings. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the building and construction end use segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global coil coatings market, the building and construction end use segment is expected to remain the largest market. Economic development in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, particularly China and India, has presented sound opportunities for coil coatings in the building and construction industry, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The polyester segment is expected to remain the largest market by resin type because it provides superior corrosion resistance to the coated material in almost all conditions. Therefore, its demand is increasing significantly across a number of coil coating applications. By application type, steel is expected to remain the largest segment, as it is widely used in the building and construction industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to growth of end use industries, such as construction, automotive, and appliance industries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to higher economic growth and increasing investment in infrastructure in China and India.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovations and new product development, to develop bio-source and high solid coatings that consume less energy. The report further suggests the development of partnerships to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for end users.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include silver replacing white color in pre-painted metals and chrome free coil coatings for aluminum. Akzo Nobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, Beckers, PPG Industries, and BASF are among the major suppliers of coil coatings.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global coil coatings market by end use industry type, resin type, application type, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities for the Global Coil Coatings Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy, as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global coil coatings market by end use industry type, resin type, application type, and region, as follows:

By end use industry type [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Appliance

• Others

By resin type [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

• Polyester

• Fluoropolymer

• Siliconized Polyester

• Plastisol

• Other

By application type [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

• Steel

• Aluminum

By region [Volume (Thousand Tons) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the coil coatings market by end use industry type (Building & construction, Automotive, Appliance, and others), resin type(Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Siliconized Polyester, Plastisol, and others) application type(Steel and Aluminum) and region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via materials / product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activity has transpired in the last 5 years in this market and what has its impact been on the industry?