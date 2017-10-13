London, UK – Atlantic Electrics is one of London’s leading home electrical and hifi audio system store. Recently published Sonos latest smart voice controlled speaker – Sonos One.

Sonos is a leading wireless home sound system maker company, finally join the era of voice controlled: Recently company announced a new wireless smart speaker Sonos One with built in voice controlled features.

With Amazon Alexa, the easy-to-use voice service you can use your voice to play, pause or skip songs while you cook. Tell Alexa to turn the volume up or down. You can even request a lullaby, out loud, when you’re tucking the kids in. Sonos One connects with Amazon Alexa easily over Wi-Fi. Just set up the speaker, select the Sonos skill in the Amazon Alexa app, and you’re all set to play music, get news and answers, manage your smart devices, and enjoy everything else Alexa does use nothing but your Sonos One.

Sonos One smart feature:

Sonos One allows you to start and control your music with your voice. Amazon Alexa built right in. Use your voice and the Sonos app to control and manage all your music in one place: Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, radio, podcasts and much more.

In addition to playing music, other great things you love about Sonos One: check news and traffic, hear the latest sports scores, get cloud update, hear the weather, set timers and more.

Sonos One is built with custom 6-microphone array to hear you from anywhere in the room, no matter how loud the music is playing. With smart voice capture and noise cancellation, the Sonos One ensures you’re heard.

Pair two Sonos Ones together in the same room for instant stereo sound; add a Sub for deep bass. Or pair with your TV’s Playbar or Playbase for epic home theater surround sound.

Sonos One wirelessly syncs with your entire Sonos Home Sound System. Fill separate rooms with different songs. Or group them together to hear the same song throughout the house.