According to a new report Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market, published by KBV research, the Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market size is expected to reach $702 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Commercial Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Industrial Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Residential Market.

The Voice Evacuation System market holds the largest market share in Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period. The Mass Evacuation System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Emergency Lighting market would attain market value of $115.9 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/intelligent-evacuation-system-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Robert Bosch GmbH, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International Plc., Siemens AG, Legrand, ABB Group, Automated Logic Corporation, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, and Eaton Corporation Plc.

Global Intelligent Evacuation System Market Segmentation

By End Users

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Types

Voice Evacuation System

Mass Evacuation System

Emergency Lighting

By Geographies

North America Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

US Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Canada Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Mexico Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Rest of North America Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Europe Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Germany Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

UK Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

France Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Russia Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Spain Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Italy Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Rest of Europe Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Asia Pacific Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

China Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Japan Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

India Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

South Korea Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Singapore Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Australia Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

LAMEA Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Brazil Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Argentina Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

UAE Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Saudi Arabia Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

South Africa Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Nigeria Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Rest of LAMEA Intelligent-Evacuation System Market

Companies Profiled

HOCHIKI Corporation

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Siemens AG

Legrand

ABB Group

Automated Logic Corporation

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation Plc.

