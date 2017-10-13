Aircraft sensors are essential to get data from the outside world. In this type of airplane, it is common to find the sensors dedicated to ice detection or the calculation of the position with respect to a point of origin. Also, they have sensors of altitude, pressure, speed, the angle of attack, etc. if the sensors fail or break down, the planes become disoriented.

Functions

The aircraft uses hundreds of kilometers of sensors throughout its structure and for different types of systems and components. This allows the crew, and maintenance personnel to detect even the slightest flaw that a condition or flight arrangement can pose and allows pilots to make decisions well in advance depending on the type of system or component that is close to a failed or has already failed.

The possibility of having real-time information of all the important components and systems of an aircraft generally allows crews to reconfigure their aircraft or to prepare them for a special, abnormal or emergency procedure with accurate information on the failure and about the implications that it has on the operation of its airplane, and insufficient time to allow a safer maneuver.

For example, an oil leak in an engine could be detected in time by the crew and allow them to take the necessary actions to avoid a major problem, such as overheating or fire in flight.

Sensor operation system

When the aerial platform is an aircraft, the real aperture radar SLAR (Side Looking Airborne Radar) is used and consists of a pulse of electric energy emitted in the frequency range of the microwaves and whose reflection in the ground is collected again by an antenna located on the plane itself. The main drawback is its low spatial resolution.

One or more sensors are located facing the relative air. The probe detects the Aircraft Flow Sensors in relation to the differential pressure. The vane acts as a supporting surface and aligns with the relative airflow.

Most systems are equipped with additional devices such as electric vibration systems on the flight controls to warn of the imminent loss of the aircraft. In addition to the corresponding sound and light alarms.

Commercial aircraft have three sensors, two on the right side and one on the left side, shaped like a weather vane.

Over the years the Aircraft Sensors have been evolving and will continue to evolve, are a great help and a key element. These sensors are very important and essential nowadays, they are a great element that can help pilots to avoid any problem, be more aware if there is a complication and try to solve any complication keeping most of the safety for their whole crew and passengers as well.

